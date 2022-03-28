Canadian Market Stages Modest Recovery After Early Setback

(RTTNews) - After opening lower and drifting down further subsequently as weak oil and gold prices triggered a sell-off in energy and materials shares, the Canadian stock market has regained some lost ground Monday morning, thanks to gains in technology shares.

Despite hopes for a peace deal in the Ukraine crisis, the mood in the market is quite cautious amid concerns about inflation and imminent monetary tightening by central banks. News about a surge in coronavirus infections in Shanghai and fresh lockdown restrictions imposed there are also weighing on sentiment.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which dropped to 21,882.19, was down 68.49 points or 0.31% at 21,937.45 a little while ago.

The Energy Capped Index is down 2.1%, with several stocks sliding down after WTI crude oil futures fell more than 8% to around $104.50 a barrel.

Vermilion Energy (VET.TO) is down nearly 5%. Vermilion Energy has entered into an arrangement agreement to acquire Leucrotta Exploration Inc., a company engaed in oil and natural gas exploration and development, for a net cash purchase price of C$477 million. Vermilion will acquire all of the issued and outstanding Leucrotta Shares for C$1.73 per share.

MEG Energy Corp (MEG.TO), Baytex Energy (BTE.TO), Paramount Resources (POU.TO), Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO), Arc Resources (ARX.TO), Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO), Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO), Parex Resources (PXT.TO), Suncor Energy (SU.TO) and Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO) are declining by 2 to 4%.

The Materials Capped Index is down 1.3%. MAG Silver Corp (MAG.TO), Silvercrest Metals (SIL.TO), Equinox Gold Corp (EQX.TO), K92 Mining Corp (KNT.TO, Oceanagold (OGC.TO), Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS.TO) and Torex Gold Resources (TXG.TO) are down 2.5 to 4.5%.

The Health Care Capped Index is down as much as 4.4%. Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO) and Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) both are down more than 8.5%. Cronos Group (CRON.TO) is down 7.2% and Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO) is lower by about 6%.

The Information Technology Capped Index is rising 1.3%. Hut 8 Mining Corp (HUT.TO) is soaring nearly 12%. Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) is gaining 2.75%, while Descartes Systems Group (DSG.TO), BlackBerry (BB.TO) and Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO) are up 1.8%, 1.5% and 1.7%, respectively.