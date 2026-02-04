Canadian Market Swings Between Gains And Losses; Tech, Materials Stocks Under Pressure

(RTTNews) - After a steady start and a subsequent upmove, the Canadian market retreated on Wednesday with technology and materials stocks declining sharply on selling pressure.

Consumer staples, consumer discretionary, real estate, industrials and communications stocks moved higher.

While a rebound by precious metals and oil aided sentiment at the start, data showing a contraction in Canadian private sector activity in the month of January hurt sentiment.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which fell to 32,248.67 from a high of 23,560.82, was down 2.45 points at 32,386.15 about a quarter past noon.

Technology stocks Celestica Inc and Shopify slid 7.7% and 5.2%, respectively. Firan Technology Group fell nearly 4%. Sanfoma Technologies and Blackline Safety Corp also declined sharply. Bitfarms and Dye & Durham fell 12.7% and 10%, respectively.

Materials stocks Lundin Mining, Perpetua Resources, Vizsla Silver Corp., Lithium Americas Corp., Ivanhoe Mines, First Quantum Minerals, Taseko Mines, Ngex Minerals, Capstone Mining Corp., Ero Copper, Lundin Gold and Ssr Mining lost 5%-9%.

Consumer staples stock Alimentation Couche-Tard climbed 4.5%. Metro, Loblaw, Empire Company, George Weston, Premium Brands Holdings Corp., The Nofth West Company and Maple Leaf Foods gained 2%-3%.

Consumer discretionary stocks Magna International, Linamar Corp., Dollarama, Restaurant Brands International and Pet Valu Holdings gained 2%-4%.

Real estate stocks FirstService Corp and Colliers International climbed 4.5% and 2.75%, respectively. CDN Apartment, CT Real Estate Investment, Crombie Real Estate and Killam Apartment gained 1.8%-2%.

In the communications sectore, Telus Corp gained 2.85%, BCE moved up 1.3% and Quebecor advanced 1%.

Among industrials stocks, Ats Corp surged 5.7%, Canadian Pacific Kansas City climbed 4%, Canadian National Railway moved up 3.3% and Element Fleet Management Corp. advanced 3.2%. Richelieu Hardware, Waste Connections, Thomson Reuters and Tfi International also moved up sharply.

Data from S&P Global showed the S&P Global Canada Composite PMI recorded 46.4 in January 2026, down from 46.7 in December and remaining below the 50.0 no-change mark for a third straight month. Manufacturing PMI fell to 45.8 from 46.5.