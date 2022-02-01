Canadian Market Up Firmly In Positive Territory At Noon

(RTTNews) - After opening modestly higher and retreating briefly into the red subsequently, the Canadian market emerged into positive territory again Tuesday morning, led by gains in healthcare, energy and materials sectors.

Positive global cues and data showing continued expansion of Canadian economic growth are aiding sentiment.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 128.73 points or 0.61% at 21,227.02 a few minutes before noon. The index dropped to a low of 21,073.05 earlier in the morning.

Data from Statistics Canada showed the Canadian economy expanded for a sixth straight month, although the pace of expansion was a bit slow in November. The data said the economy expanded 0.6% month-over-month, following a 0.8% increase in October. Still, the rise was more than market expectations of 0.3%.

The IHS Markit Canada Manufacturing PMI edged down to 56.2 in January of 2022, from a 56.5 in December, pointing to the lowest reading since July of 2021. Nonetheless, January marked the 19th consecutive expansion in the sector.

The Capped Healthcare Index is up 3.1%. Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) is gaining nearly 8%, Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO) is up 6.5% and Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO) is rising 6.3%. Cronos Group (CRON.TO) is up nearly 4% and Well Health Technologies (WELL.TO) is up 2%. Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) is advancing 1.2%.

The Capped Energy Index is climbing 2.7%. Baytex Energy (BTE.TO) is up more than 5%. Peyto Exploration (PEY.TO), Suncor Energy (SU.TO), Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO), Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) and Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO) are up 3 to 4%.

Imperial Oil (IMO.TO) is gaining about 3.1%. Imperial Oil reported fourth quarter net income of $813 million with cash flow from operating activities of $1,632 million and free cash flow of $1,233 million. The company has increased the quarterly dividend by 26% from 27 cents to 34 cents per share.

The Capped Materials Index is up 1.6%. Osisko Mining (OSK.TO), Fortuna Silver Mines (FVI.TO) and Iamgold Corp (IMG.TO) are up 7%, 6% and 5.2%, respectively. Endeavour Silver Corp (EDR.TO), MAG Silver Corp (MAG.TO), Equinox Gold Corp (EQX.TO), Teck Resources (TECK.B.TO) and Lithium Americas Corp (LAC.TO) are gaining 4 to 5%.