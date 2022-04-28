Canadian Market Up Sharply As Strong Earnings Aid Sentiment

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market is firmly entrenched in positive territory Thursday afternoon with stocks from across several sectors surging higher on sustained buying interest.

Upbeat earnings updates from several companies, and announcements of larger dividend payouts are aiding sentiment, offsetting concerns about looming interest rate hikes, soaring inflation, and worries about geopolitical tensions.

Energy stocks up sharply, tracking rising crude oil prices. Several stocks from technology, financials, consumer staples, consumer discretionary, industrials and utilities are up with handsome gains.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 387.66 points or 1.87% at 21,131.89.

The Energy Capped Index is up more than 4%. Suncor Energy (SU.TO) is soaring nearly 10%. Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) and Secure Energy Services (SES.TO) are gaining 5.6% and 4.8%, respectively. Baytex Energy (BTE.TO), Topaz Energy (TPZ.TO), Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO), Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO) and Tamarack Valley Energy (TVE.TO) are up 3 to 4%.

The Information Technology Capped Index is surging up 2.6%. Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO), Nuvei Corp (NVEI.TO) and Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD.TO) are gaining 6 to 7%. Celestica Inc (CLS.TO) is up 5.8% and Tecsys Inc (TCS.TO) is climbing 5.7%.

Docebo (DCBO.TO), Telus International (TIXT.TO), Hut 8 Mining Corp (HUT.TO), BlackBerry (BB.TO), Enghouse Systems (ENGH.TO), Open Text Corp (OTEX.TO) and Dye & Durham (DND.TO) are up 3 to 5%.

Financials shares Goeasy (GSY.TO), Canaccord Genuit Group (CF.TO), Trisura Group (TSU.TO), Onex Corp (ONEX.TO) and Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) are up 3 to 4.5%. CDN Western Bank (CWB.TO), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) and Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) are also up sharply.

AltaGas Limited (ALA.TO) is up 2.3% after the company reported net income of $357 million for the quarter ended March 2022, compared with net income of $337 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO) reported net income of $652.3 million for the quarter ended March 2022, compared with net income of $19.6 million in the year-ago quarter. The stock is gaining about 1.6%.

Precision Drilling Inc (PD.TO) reported net loss of $44 million or $3.25 per share for the January - March 2022 quarter, compared with a net loss of $36 million or $2.70 per share in 2021. The stock is down nearly 1%.