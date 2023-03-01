Canadian Markets Looks Ahead To Mixed Open

(RTTNews) - With no major economic cues, the Canadian Markets might be mixed at open on Wednesday.

Metal futures are all optimistic with gold gaining 0.5 percent at 1,845 and Silver futures up 0.75 percent at 21.23.

Oil futures are showing a decline with Crude oil futures sliding 0.71 percent at 76.50. Brent is down 0.38 percent at 83.13.

S&P/TSX Composite Index finished Tuesday at 20,221.19, down 38.94 points or 0.19 percent.

Royal Bank of Canada reported a 22 percent decline in first-quarter net income to C$3.2 billion, from the previous year. Total revenue for the quarter was C$15.09 billion.

U.S. Futures were modestly up in the pre-market session. European shares are all up. Asian shares finished mostly higher.

The U.S. Commerce Department's Construction Spending for January is scheduled at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 0.2 percent, while it was down 0.4 percent in the prior month.

European shares are trading higher. CAC 40 of France is gaining 44.50 points or 0.61 percent. DAX of Germany is progressing 89.37 points or 0.58 percent. FTSE 100 of England is up 70.97 points or 0.90 percent. Swiss Market Index is adding 28.23 points or 0.25 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is up 0.69 percent at 4,267.20.

Asian stock rose broadly on Wednesday. Chinese shares rose sharply. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index climbed 1 percent to 3,312.35 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index jumped 4.21 percent to 20,619.71.

Japanese shares ended slightly higher. The Nikkei average edged up 0.26 percent to 27,516.53. The broader Topix index closed 0.23 percent higher at 1,997.81.