Canadian Markets Turning In Mixed Performance In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are turning in a mixed performance in cautious trade on Wednesday with investors looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement, due later in the day.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 2.86 points or 0.01% at 19,520.57 about half an hour before noon. The index had slipped to 19,460.13 earlier this morning.

Healthcare and materials shares are notably lower. Shares from the rest of the sectors are exhibiting a mixed trend.

Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO), Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO), B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO) and Air Canada (AC.TO) are down 2.5 to 5% on huge volumes.

MEG Energy Corp (MEG.TO), Barrick Gold Corporation (ABX.TO), Athabasca Oil Corporation (ATH.TO), Suncor Energy (SU.TO) are also notably lower.

Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO) is up nearly 1.5% on strong volumes. Baytex Energy (BTE.TO) and Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) are modestly higher.

Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) is gaining about 0.5%. Cenovus reported a rise in earnings for the third-quarter. For the three-month period to September 30, the Calgary-headquartered firm posted net earnings of C$1.609 billion or C$0.81 per share, compared with C$551 million or C$0.27 per share a year ago.