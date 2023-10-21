|
21.10.2023 00:05:08
Canadian mining capex reached decade high in 2022
Capital expenditure (capex) in Canada’s mining industry increased by 14% to C$13.5 billion last year, its highest in a decade, the latest figures published by Natural Resources Canada showed. The sector’s capex intentions in 2023 are also showing notable growth, rising 21% to C$16.4 billion.According to NRCan, mineral and metal prices reflect market demand and the supply balance or instability, and thus are a leading indicator of capex in the mining industry.Companies tend to preserve capital when market conditions are unfavourable and financing options are limited, NRCan said. Conversely, firms tend to accelerate investment plans when the outlook for demand and prices improves, as it provides an opportunity to enhance their cash flow and profits.After record high of C$16.9 billion in 2012, capex in the mining industry declined every year for the next five years, reaching a 10-year low of C$9.0 billion in 2017. It recovered over the next two years before declining again during the Covid-19 pandemic. Since 2021, the spending has returned to its pre-pandemic growth trend.Source: NRCanThe 2012 peak was driven largely by the rapid growth in demand in China and other emerging economies. Supply eventually caught up with demand, causing metal prices and spending both to decrease. Commodity prices rose again after 2016, albeit much more gradually than earlier in the decade, and mining capex also rose until 2019.In 2020, the price of many metals dropped quickly at the beginning of the pandemic, as the associated response measures constrained global consumption. Prices later recovered and surpassed pre-pandemic levels as demand initially returned in China — the world’s top consumer — while pandemic-induced supply constraints plagued parts of the global production.In early 2022, the prices of several metals reached record high levels after Russia invaded Ukraine. Russia is a major producer of precious, base and industrial metals, and it trades significant volumes of metals with Europe and Asia. Supply chain disruptions, economic sanctions and retaliatory measures contributed to price increases for several commodities, including palladium, nickel, aluminum and potash.NRCan noted that the clean energy transition is anticipated to continue to be a key driver of increased demand for a host of critical minerals, particularly those used in electric vehicle batteries, such as cobalt, graphite, lithium and nickel.On a broader scale, capex within the entire Canadian minerals sector, which also takes into account support activities for mining and downstream mineral-processing industries, grew 15% to C$17.7 billion in 2022.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Canadian Mining Corp Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Canadian Mining Corp Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSchwacher Trend setzt sich fort: ATX begibt sich leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt unter 15.000-Punkte-Marke -- US-Märkte mit Abschlägen -- Börsen in Fernost gehen im Minus aus dem Handel
Sowohl der ATX als auch der DAX gaben am letzten Sitzungstag der Woche nach. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Freitag schwächer. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte wiesen derweil ebenfalls Abschläge aus.