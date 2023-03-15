|
15.03.2023 18:35:12
Canadian Mining Hall of Fame issues call for 2024 nominations
Stock image.The Canadian Mining Hall of Fame has issued its 2024 call for Nominations. Each year, the CMHF reaches out through its network in search of outstanding individuals for consideration by the Board for induction into the Canadian Mining Hall of Fame at the annual induction celebration.Through their leadership and achievements, individual nominees must have shaped Canada’s global leadership in mining, embodied the important role mining plays in Canadian society, and inspired future generations into mining.The 2024 inductees will join over 200 individuals who have been inducted since the inception of the Canadian Mining Hall of Fame in 1989.“Canada’s mining industry is at the forefront of the world’s energy transition and Canada is well-positioned to lead the supply of future-facing minerals and metals,” Janice Zinck, CMHF Chair said in a news release.“This generational opportunity will capitalize on our industry’s past successes,” she said. “The Canadian Mining Hall of Fame celebrates the leadership that has built the mining sector into what it is today through current Members and future inductees.”Nominations must be submitted through Canadian Mining Hall of Fame member organizations or associate member organizations, which include: Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum; Mining Association of Canada; The Northern Miner and Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada. Associate member organizations include: Mining Associations of British Columbia, Ontario, Quebec and Saskatchewan and Association for Mineral Exploration (AME). Any organization or member of the public is welcome to nominate a candidate, provided their nomination is channeled through one of these organizations.The 2024 nomination deadlines are May 1 to contact a member or associate member organization about nominating a candidate for induction and May 31 or nomination materials to be delivered to a member or associate member organization for review.The guidelines, criteria for selection and nomination form are available here. In November 2023, three new inductees were announced to be inducted into the Canadian Mining Hall of Fame in 2023: Jim Cooney, Alexander John Davidson and Douglas Balfour Silver.The CMHF will welcome these new members at the Annual Dinner & Induction Ceremony on Thursday, May 24, 2023 at The Carlu in Toronto. Reservations can be made here.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!