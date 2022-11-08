|
08.11.2022 21:11:59
Canadian Mining Hall of Fame unveils three 2023 inductees
The Canadian Mining Hall of Fame (CMHF) announced Tuesday it will welcome three new mining industry leaders in 2023 in recognition of their inspiring achievements and visionary leadership to elevate the stature of Canadian mining at home and abroad. The new inductees are Jim Cooney, Alexander John Davidson and Douglas Balfour Silver.During the 2022 induction season, the CMHF recognized its 200th member since inception in 1989. These 200 members all played a role in establishing Canada’s mining industry, and they embody the important role mining plays in society, contribute positively to the industry from different perspectives, backgrounds and skills, and have inspired future generations to make the industry better.“Our 2023 inductees are multidimensional; their contributions span many areas of the industry and their impacts set new standards,” said Janice Zinck, Chair of the Canadian Mining Hall of Fame and Executive Director, Geoscience and Mines, Department of Natural Resources and Renewables, Nova Scotia.“The mining industry is at the forefront of the world’s energy transition and Canada is well-positioned to lead the supply of future-facing minerals and metals,” Zinck said in a statement. “What gives Canada a competitive advantage is our leadership examples, in part set by our 2023 inductees, who fiercely championed a better, more responsible, sustainable and successful industry.” As a non-miner in the mining world, Jim Cooney championed his strongly held convictions of sustainable development and pioneered the application of policies and procedures to improve the industry’s social and environmental performance as it adapted to changing times.Few modern-era geologists have experienced a more productive quest for mineral wealth than Alex Davidson. From 1993 to 2009, he contributed to the success of Barrick Gold as it grew from its North American base into the world’s second largest gold miner.The career accomplishments of Douglas Silver also reflect the mutual benefits of wealth-generating opportunities across the Canadian and US border. Silver launched the Denver Gold Group (DGG), one of the world’s leading investment forums for precious metals producers that features a dominant contingent of Canadian-listed companies.The CMHF will welcome these new members at the annual Canadian Mining Hall of Fame Annual Gala Dinner & Induction Ceremony to be held on May 24, 2023 at The Carlu in Toronto.Learn more here.
