Canadian National Railway Aktie
WKN: 897879 / ISIN: CA1363751027
|
24.07.2026 13:58:30
Canadian National Railway Earnings Up In Q2; Raises FY26 Outlook
(RTTNews) - Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI, CNR.TO), a transportation and logistics company, on Friday reported higher net income in the second quarter of 2026 compared with the previous year.
For the second quarter, net income increased to C$1.25 billion from C$1.17 billion in the previous year.
Earnings per share were C$2.06 versus C$1.87 last year.
Adjusted net income increased to C$1.26 billion from C$1.17 billion in the previous year.
Adjusted earnings per share were C$2.08 versus C$1.87 last year.
Operating income jumped to C$1.78 billion from C$1.64 billion in the prior year.
Adjusted operating income jumped to C$1.80 billion from C$1.64 billion in the same period a year ago.
Revenue increased to C$4.75 billion from C$4.27 billion in the previous year.
Looking ahead, the company raised its expectations for adjusted earnings per share growth in the mid-to-high single-digit percentage range for fiscal 2026, compared with its January 30 outlook of slightly exceeding RTM growth.
In the pre-market trading, Canadian National Railway is 1.05% higher at $131.90 on the New York Stock Exchange.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Canadian National Railway Co.
|
23.07.26
|Ausblick: Canadian National Railway stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
09.07.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Canadian National Railway stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
28.04.26
|Ausblick: Canadian National Railway legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
14.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Canadian National Railway veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
29.01.26
|Ausblick: Canadian National Railway stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)