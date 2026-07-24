Canadian National Railway Aktie

Canadian National Railway für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 897879 / ISIN: CA1363751027

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
24.07.2026 13:58:30

Canadian National Railway Earnings Up In Q2; Raises FY26 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI, CNR.TO), a transportation and logistics company, on Friday reported higher net income in the second quarter of 2026 compared with the previous year.

For the second quarter, net income increased to C$1.25 billion from C$1.17 billion in the previous year.

Earnings per share were C$2.06 versus C$1.87 last year.

Adjusted net income increased to C$1.26 billion from C$1.17 billion in the previous year.

Adjusted earnings per share were C$2.08 versus C$1.87 last year.

Operating income jumped to C$1.78 billion from C$1.64 billion in the prior year.

Adjusted operating income jumped to C$1.80 billion from C$1.64 billion in the same period a year ago.

Revenue increased to C$4.75 billion from C$4.27 billion in the previous year.

Looking ahead, the company raised its expectations for adjusted earnings per share growth in the mid-to-high single-digit percentage range for fiscal 2026, compared with its January 30 outlook of slightly exceeding RTM growth.

In the pre-market trading, Canadian National Railway is 1.05% higher at $131.90 on the New York Stock Exchange.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Canadian National Railway Co.

mehr Nachrichten