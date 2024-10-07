Performance im Fokus: Wie Bitcoin die Portfolio-Rendite steigert. Jetzt lesen -w-
07.10.2024 16:39:00

Canadian Natural Resources buys $6.5 billion of Chevron assets

Canadian Natural Resources (TXS: CNQ) is buying Chevron’s (NYSE: CVX) assets in Canada’s Athabasca Oil Sands and Duvernay Shale for $6.5 billion.The all-cash transaction, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter, is a part of Chevron’s strategy to divest $10 billion to $15 billion of assets by 2028. The deal includes Chevron’s 20% interest in the Athabasca Oil Sands Project, including 20% of the Muskeg River and Jackpine mines, the Scotford Upgrader and the Quest Carbon Capture and Storage facility. These properties and operation contributed 84,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) of production to the oild giant last year.The deal will bring Canadian Natural’s (CNRL) total current working interest in the operations to 90%.“These assets are a great fit for Canadian Natural and will allow us to further implement our strong operating culture and drive significant value for shareholders,” president Scott Stauth said in the statement.CNRL, a senior Canadian oil and natural gas provider, operates primarily in the Western Canadian provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba. It has offshore operations in the United Kingdom sector of the North Sea, Côte de Ivore and Gabon.The firm also raised its quarterly dividend by 7% to 56.25 Canadian cents per share, effective with the next regular payment in January 2025.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Chevron Corp.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Chevron Corp.mehr Analysen

23.10.23 Chevron Outperform RBC Capital Markets
04.10.23 Chevron Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. 32,97 0,27% Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.
Chevron Corp. 135,52 -0,03% Chevron Corp.
Chevron Corporation Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.125 Shs 11 500,00 -0,22% Chevron Corporation Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.125 Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Warten auf Fed-Protokoll: ATX etwas leichter -- DAX um Nulllinie -- Shanghai Composite fällt letztlich tief
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gibt zur Wochenmitte etwas nach, während sich der deutsche Leitindex unentschlossen zeigt. An den wichtigsten asiatischen Börsen sind am Mittwoch gemischte Vorzeichen zu sehen.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen