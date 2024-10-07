|
07.10.2024 16:39:00
Canadian Natural Resources buys $6.5 billion of Chevron assets
Canadian Natural Resources (TXS: CNQ) is buying Chevron’s (NYSE: CVX) assets in Canada’s Athabasca Oil Sands and Duvernay Shale for $6.5 billion.The all-cash transaction, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter, is a part of Chevron’s strategy to divest $10 billion to $15 billion of assets by 2028. The deal includes Chevron’s 20% interest in the Athabasca Oil Sands Project, including 20% of the Muskeg River and Jackpine mines, the Scotford Upgrader and the Quest Carbon Capture and Storage facility. These properties and operation contributed 84,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) of production to the oild giant last year.The deal will bring Canadian Natural’s (CNRL) total current working interest in the operations to 90%.“These assets are a great fit for Canadian Natural and will allow us to further implement our strong operating culture and drive significant value for shareholders,” president Scott Stauth said in the statement.CNRL, a senior Canadian oil and natural gas provider, operates primarily in the Western Canadian provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba. It has offshore operations in the United Kingdom sector of the North Sea, Côte de Ivore and Gabon.The firm also raised its quarterly dividend by 7% to 56.25 Canadian cents per share, effective with the next regular payment in January 2025.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Chevron Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
08.10.24
|Dienstagshandel in New York: Anleger lassen Dow Jones nachmittags steigen (finanzen.at)
|
08.10.24
|Chevron in talks to sell Texas gas assets to Tokyo Gas for up to $1bn (Financial Times)
|
08.10.24
|Chevron in talks to sell Texas gas assets to Tokyo Gas for up to $1bn (Financial Times)
|
08.10.24
|Gute Stimmung in New York: Am Dienstagmittag Gewinne im Dow Jones (finanzen.at)
|
08.10.24
|Freundlicher Handel: Dow Jones verbucht zum Start des Dienstagshandels Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
07.10.24
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones schließt in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
07.10.24
|Börse New York in Rot: Dow Jones verbucht am Montagnachmittag Verluste (finanzen.at)
|
07.10.24
|Zurückhaltung in New York: So performt der Dow Jones am Mittag (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Chevron Corp.mehr Analysen
|23.10.23
|Chevron Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|04.10.23
|Chevron Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.10.23
|Chevron Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|04.10.23
|Chevron Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.10.23
|Chevron Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|04.10.23
|Chevron Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.
|32,97
|0,27%
|Chevron Corp.
|135,52
|-0,03%
|Chevron Corporation Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.125 Shs
|11 500,00
|-0,22%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWarten auf Fed-Protokoll: ATX etwas leichter -- DAX um Nulllinie -- Shanghai Composite fällt letztlich tief
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gibt zur Wochenmitte etwas nach, während sich der deutsche Leitindex unentschlossen zeigt. An den wichtigsten asiatischen Börsen sind am Mittwoch gemischte Vorzeichen zu sehen.