Canadian Nuclear Association Appoints Tricia Weagant as Vice-President

OTTAWA, Feb. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - The Canadian Nuclear Association (CNA) today welcomes Tricia Weagant as vice-president.

"The CNA and the nuclear industry are transforming to expand their contribution to addressing climate change and supporting a clean energy system," said CNA President and CEO John Gorman. "Tricia's transformation and communications expertise will be vital as we reintroduce the country to the clean energy opportunities of nuclear, including the modernization of existing facilities and the introduction of next-generation technologies in the form of small modular reactors, which are set to make safe, reliable and zero-emissions electricity production a reality across Canada and the world."

Weagant joins the CNA most recently from Payments Canada (formerly the Canadian Payments Association), a complex, multi-stakeholder association where she oversaw the marketing and communications functions, including stakeholder engagement, government relations, market insights and education. Prior to that, Weagant held senior leadership roles in both agency and corporate communications in the financial / professional services and technology sectors.

Every year in Canada, nuclear technology helps avoid 80 million tonnes of CO 2 emissions by displacing fossil fuels; generates more than $6 billion in revenue; creates more than 76,000 direct and indirect, well-paying jobs; and supplies 70 per cent of the global supply of cobalt-60, radioisotopes that are used, among other things, to treat cancer. Canada stands to solidify its leading position in nuclear with the introduction of next generation technologies in the form of small nuclear reactors.

"Tricia's extensive background in business modernization and driving the innovation narrative around complex and wide-scale changes will be essential in profiling the significant potential of clean and reliable nuclear energy in Canada and abroad," said Gorman.

About the CNA

Since 1960, the Canadian Nuclear Association (CNA) has been the national voice of the Canadian nuclear industry. Working alongside our members and all communities of interest, the CNA promotes the industry nationally and internationally, works with governments on policies affecting the sector and works to increase awareness and understanding of the value nuclear technology brings to the environment, economy and daily lives of Canadians.

SOURCE Canadian Nuclear Association