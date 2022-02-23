|
23.02.2022 19:32:00
Canadian Pacific announces filing of 2021 Form 10-K
CALGARY, AB, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) announced today that it has completed the filing of its 2021 annual report on Form 10-K, including the annual audited financial statements and management's discussion and analysis, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Canadian securities regulators. A copy of CP's 2021 Annual Report is available at investor.cpr.ca.
Shareholders may request a printed copy of the complete 2021 audited financial statements, free of charge, by email to shareholder@cpr.ca or by regular mail to Shareholder Services, Canadian Pacific, 7550 Ogden Dale Road S.E., Calgary, Alberta, T2C 4X9.
About Canadian Pacific
Canadian Pacific is a transcontinental railway in Canada and the United States with direct links to major ports on the west and east coasts. CP provides North American customers a competitive rail service with access to key markets in every corner of the globe. CP is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpr.ca to see the rail advantages of CP. CP-IR
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canadian-pacific-announces-filing-of-2021-form-10-k-301488905.html
SOURCE Canadian Pacific
