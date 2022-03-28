|
28.03.2022 22:23:00
Canadian Pacific announces filing of proxy circular
CALGARY, AB, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) announced today that it has completed the filing of its notice of meeting and management proxy circular for CP's 2022 annual and special meeting of shareholders with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators. A copy of the proxy material is available at investor.cpr.ca
The annual meeting of shareholders will be held virtually on April 27, 2022, at 9 a.m. MT.
Shareholders will not be able to attend the meeting in person; however, shareholders will be able to participate in the meeting, including voting on business properly brought before the meeting and submitting questions for consideration. Shareholders can vote by proxy in advance of the meeting as in prior years and online during the meeting.
Detailed instructions for shareholders to participate in the meeting and a copy of the Virtual AGM User Guide are available at investor.cpr.ca. CP will also send this information directly to shareholders.About Canadian Pacific
Canadian Pacific is a transcontinental railway in Canada and the United States with direct links to major ports on the west and east coasts. CP provides North American customers a competitive rail service with access to key markets in every corner of the globe. CP is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpr.ca to see the rail advantages of CP. CP-IR
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canadian-pacific-announces-filing-of-proxy-circular-301512092.html
SOURCE Canadian Pacific
