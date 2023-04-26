|
26.04.2023 17:41:00
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited declares dividend
CALGARY, AB, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - The Board of Directors of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share on the outstanding Common Shares.
The dividend is payable on July 31, 2023 to holders of record at the close of business on June 30 2023, and is an "eligible" dividend for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial/territorial legislation.About CPKC
With its global headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Canada, CPKC is the first and only single-line transnational railway linking Canada, the United States and México, with unrivaled access to major ports from Vancouver to Atlantic Canada to the Gulf of México to Lázaro Cárdenas, México. Stretching approximately 20,000 route miles and employing 20,000 railroaders, CPKC provides North American customers unparalleled rail service and network reach to key markets across the continent. CPKC is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpkcr.com to learn more about the rail advantages of CPKC. CP-IR
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canadian-pacific-kansas-city-limited-declares-dividend-301808470.html
SOURCE CPKC
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Canadian Pacific Railway Co. (CPR)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Canadian Pacific Railway Co. (CPR)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Canadian Pacific Railway Co. (CPR)
|71,50
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZahlenflut: ATX schließt höher -- Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- DAX beendet Handel an der Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen letztlich freundlich.
Der heimische Aktienmarkt stieg am Donnerstag etwas an. Der DAX zeigte sich letztendlich knapp oberhalb der Nulllinie. An den US-Börsen dominierten am Donnerstag die Bullen. Die Tendenz an den Märkten in Fernost war positiv.