24.04.2024 15:23:03
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Q1 Profit Declines 3%; Results Miss Estimates
(RTTNews) - Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. (CP, CP.TO) reported Wednesday that first-quarter net income attributable to controlling shareholders declined to 3 percent to C$775 million or C$0.83 per share from C$800 million or C$0.86 per share in the prior-year quarter.
Excluding items, core adjusted combined earnings for the quarter was C$0.93 per share, compared to C$0.90 per share in the year-ago quarter.
Total revenues for the quarter surged 55 percent to C$3.52 billion from C$2.27 billion in the same quarter last year.
On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of C$0.94 per share on revenues of C$3.54 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
