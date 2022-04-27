+++ Lernen Sie von den Besten. Am 29.04.2022 ab 10.00 Uhr bei der Welt der Finanzen. Jetzt noch schnell kostenlos registrieren! +++-w-
27.04.2022 01:00:00

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited declares dividend

CALGARY, AB, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - The Board of Directors of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share on the outstanding Common Shares.

The dividend is payable on July 25, 2022 to holders of record at the close of business on June 24, 2022, and is an "eligible" dividend for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial/territorial legislation.

About Canadian Pacific

Canadian Pacific is a transcontinental railway in Canada and the United States with direct links to major ports on the west and east coasts. CP provides North American customers a competitive rail service with access to key markets in every corner of the globe. CP is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpr.ca to see the rail advantages of CP. CP-IR

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canadian-pacific-railway-limited-declares-dividend-301533738.html

SOURCE Canadian Pacific

