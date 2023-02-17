Canadian Pacific Railway : Unifor Members Ratify New Two-year Collective Agreement

(RTTNews) - Unifor members ratified a new two-year collective agreement covering about 1,200 CP mechanical employees in Canada, Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP, CP.TO) said in a statement.

Unifor represents CP's mechanical responsible for maintaining rail cars and locomotives.

CP said it has successfully negotiated three tentative collective agreements with its unions in 2023, including this the one with Unifor announced in January and ratified this month.