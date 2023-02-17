|
17.02.2023 01:32:04
Canadian Pacific Railway : Unifor Members Ratify New Two-year Collective Agreement
(RTTNews) - Unifor members ratified a new two-year collective agreement covering about 1,200 CP mechanical employees in Canada, Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP, CP.TO) said in a statement.
Unifor represents CP's mechanical responsible for maintaining rail cars and locomotives.
CP said it has successfully negotiated three tentative collective agreements with its unions in 2023, including this the one with Unifor announced in January and ratified this month.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Canadian Pacific Railway Co. (CPR)mehr Nachrichten
|
30.01.23
|Ausblick: Canadian Pacific Railway legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
17.01.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Canadian Pacific Railway vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
29.11.22
|Canadian Pacific Railway upgraded to buy from hold at Deutsche Bank (MarketWatch)