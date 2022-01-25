Canadian Pot Stocks Had a Disappointing Year. Will 2022 Be Better?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Marijuana stocks flatlined last year, making investors skeptical about them now. The sell-off was mostly driven by market sentiments related to the lack of positive movements in U.S. legalization reforms. If you overlook the overall stock performance, the U.S. cannabis companies had an excellent year, growing revenue at an outstanding rate. Most of them were even profitable. However, the story is different for Canadian stocks. Most of the Canadian cannabis companies had a hard time last year while their U.S. counterparts were flourishing. Canadian pot companies' shares took a hard hit compared to the domestic growers. Many factors were at play. Let's take a look at them and see if there is any hope for these companies in 2022. Continue reading