Canadian Red Cross annual campaign with Walmart Canada raises funds for disaster relief

OTTAWA, ON, July 2, 2020 /CNW/ - The Canadian Red Cross is pleased to announce the launch of its annual fundraising campaign with Walmart Canada in support of disaster relief and preparedness.

For the month of July in all Walmart stores and on Walmart.ca, customers are invited to give to the Red Cross. Walmart Canada will match customer donations with a corporate matching grant of up to $820,000 providing further financial support.

The support from Walmart, their associates and customers, is more important than ever, as the Red Cross continues to provide vital support to Canadians impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, alongside seasonal emergencies including wildfires and floods.

Walmart Canada was the very first corporate partner to support the Canadian Red Cross COVID-19 and other emergencies appeal with a gift of $500,000. In addition to financial support provided through this annual fundraising campaign, Walmart helps the Red Cross provide items such as blankets and personal hygiene kits needed for those impacted by emergencies. Walmart also provides additional support during larger-scale disasters for specific items that may be needed to assist the people impacted.

"This year marks our 17th annual fundraising campaign with Walmart Canada, and we are grateful for their ongoing support," said Melanie Soler, vice president, emergency management, Canadian Red Cross. The funds raised through this year's campaign will allow us to continue providing immediate assistance to Canadians who are impacted by disasters and emergencies across the country."

"Year after year, our associates and customers rally together for the Canadian Red Cross to support the critical work they provide on the frontline," said Horacio Barbeito, president and CEO of Walmart Canada. "We are so proud to partner with the Red Cross, especially during these unprecedented times. Together, we continue to ensure Canadians get the help they need when they need it the most."

Walmart Canada is the Canadian Red Cross' largest corporate supporter and the largest corporate supporter of any Red Cross worldwide. Since 2003, Walmart Canada, its associates and customers, have contributed over $50 million of emergency preparedness and relief program funding.

About the Canadian Red Cross

Here in Canada and overseas, the Red Cross stands ready to help people before, during and after a disaster. As a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement – which is made up of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, the International Committee of the Red Cross and 192 national Red Cross and Red Crescent societies – the Canadian Red Cross is dedicated to improving the lives of vulnerable people by mobilizing the power of humanity in Canada and throughout the world.

About Walmart Canada

Walmart Canada operates a chain of more than 400 stores nationwide serving more than 1.5 million customers each day. Walmart Canada's flagship online store, www.walmart.ca, is visited by 900,000 customers daily. With more than 90,000 associates, Walmart Canada is one of Canada's largest employers and is ranked one of the country's top 10 most influential brands. Walmart Canada's extensive philanthropy program is focused on supporting Canadian families in need, and since 1994 Walmart Canada has raised and donated more than $400 million to Canadian charities. Additional information can be found at walmartcanada.ca, facebook.com/walmartcanada and twitter.com/walmartcanada

SOURCE Walmart Canada