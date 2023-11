Canadian Renewable Energy Association launches careers website

The Canadian Renewable Energy Association (CanREA) launched Clean Energy Jobs Canada at CanREA’s annual conference, Electricity Transformation Canada, this week. Clean Energy Jobs Canada aims to help accelerate the recruitment of more skilled workers into the growing renewables and energy storage industries. There are nearly 1 million vacant jobs in Canada right now. And across this nation, wind, solar and energy-storage companies need skilled workers—many today, and even more tomorrow—as the renewables industry expands operations to help achieve Canada’s 2035 and 2050 net-zero goals. “Our new Clean Energy Jobs Canada site is a crucial part of CanREA’s mission to grow this country’s wind, solar and energy-storage industries. As part of our national workforce strategy, we aim to build the clean energy workforce of the future,” CanREA CEO Vittoria Bellissimo said in a statement. “Clean Energy Jobs Canada aims to move people from ‘interested’ to ‘employed’ in this industry.” CanREA’s new careers website connects employers and job seekers, showcasing opportunities to help accelerate the recruitment of more skilled workers into the growing renewables and energy storage industries. Learn more here. Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com Zum vollständigen Artikel