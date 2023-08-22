22.08.2023 20:38:36

Canadian Shares Down In Negative Territory, Look Headed For Weak Close

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market is down in negative territory on Tuesday, hurt by losses in financials and consumer staples sectors.

Communications and healthcare stocks are also mostly weak, while shares from the rest of the sectors are turning in a mixed performance.

The mood in the market is quite cautious with investors looking for direction. The focus is on the upcoming symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where central bankers are scheduled to speak. Fed Chair Jerome Powell is set to speak on Friday.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 93.40 points or 0.47% at 19,691.47.

Goeasy (GSY.TO), Nutrien (NTR.TO), George Weston (WN.TO), Loblaw Companies (L.TO), Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO), Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) and Cargojet (CJT.TO) are down 1 to 2.7%.

Teck Resources (TECK.A.TO), Docebo Inc (DCBO.TO), Ats Corporation (ATS.TO), Celestica Inc (CLS.TO) and Rogers Communications (RCI.A.TO) are gaining 2 to 3%.

Ag Growth International (AFN.TO), Snc-Lavalin Group (SNC.TO) and Stantec (STN.TO) are also up with strong gains.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Notenbanker-Treffen im Blick: ATX etwas höher -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Markt bewegt sich etwas höher. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentiert sich mit positiver Tendenz im Donnerstagshandel. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag aufwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen