Canadian Shares Eye Positive Open Amid Mixed Signals

(RTTNews) - Higher Canadian futures and precious metals prices suggest a positive start for Canadian shares on Wednesday. Middle East tensions and tariff concerns may weigh a bit and limit market's upside.

Earnings will be in focus. Cenvous Energy, Teck Resources, FirstService Corporation, Winpak, Advantage Oil & Gas and Mullen will be in action.

Bombardier Inc. announced today that the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration has signed a 10-year Services Support Agreement (SSA) on behalf of the Swedish Armed Forces following the acquisition of two Bombardier Global 6500 aircraft.

Rogers Communications Inc. has reported a net loss of C$726 million, or C$1.37 a share in the second-quarter of current financial year, compared with earnings of C$157 million, or C$0.29 a share, in the prior year, mainly due to the non-cash loss on revaluation of the MLSE put liability.

Bay Street closed on a strong note on Tuesday as reports on the prospects of a U.S.-Iran ceasefire through intermediaries helped lift sentiment.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index traded firmly positive throughout the session before settling at 35,369.08, up by 408.76 points or 1.17%.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Wednesday, as a rebound in memory and semiconductor shares on optimism over AI-driven demand helped offset rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

The major European markets are up firmly in positive territory today despite rising Middle East tensions and concerns about inflation, as strong earnings updates and economic data aid sentiment.

In commodities trading, West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures are up $3.06 or 3.6% at $87.40 a barrel.

Gold futures are gaining $47.10 or 1.16% at $4,123.50 an ounce, while Silver futures are up $0.552 or 0.93% at $59.660 an ounce. Copper futures are down $0.310 or 0.47% at $6.5215 per pound.