Canadian Shares Likely To Open Higher On Firm Commodity Prices

(RTTNews) - Bay Street is likely to open with a positive bias on Wednesday with firm crude oil and bullion prices likely to lift energy and materials shares.

However, doubts about Russia's promise to scale down military operations in Ukraine might hurt sentiment and limit market's upside.

Economic data from the U.S. could provide some direction to the market.

Dollarama Inc (DOL.TO) reported a 32.1% jump in diluted earnings per share at $0.74 for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. Diluted earnings per share increased 20.4% to $2.18 for the full financial year 2021-22.

The Canadian market ended on a firm note on Tuesday despite starting off on a weak note. While weak commodity prices contributed to early weakness, news about positive progress in Russia-Ukraine cease-fire talks lifted sentiment as the session progressed.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 109.39 points or 0.5% at 22,087.22, after scaling a low of 21,908.41 and a a high of 22,108.31 intraday.

Asian stocks ended higher on Wednesday amid optimism around a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine war after Russia promised to scale down military operations around Ukraine's capital Kyiv, while Ukraine proposed adopting a neutral status in face-to-face negotiations.

European stocks are exhibiting weakness amid doubts about Russia's promise to scale down military operations. Ukraine is skeptical about Russia's promise, and the U.S. has warned the threat is not over and that Russia's announcement could be an attempt to buy time to continue its assault.

In commodities trading, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are up $2.50 or 2.36% at $106.74 a barrel.

Gold futures are gaining $10.50 or 0.55% at $1,922.70 an ounce, while Silver futures are up $0.309 or 1.25% at $25.045 an ounce.