31.08.2022 14:55:00
Canadian Shares Might Edge Lower
(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks are trending lower on Wednesday. The shares have been on a decline, in view of the energy prices and interest rate concerns.
According to news reports, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau might face a subpoena to testify as a witness in a class action lawsuit.
S&P/TSX Composite Index shares are declining more than 1.63 percent on Tuesday. The S&P/TSX 60 Futures Index is sliding 1.73 percent.
Gold Futures are trending lower at 1,724.05, down 0.73 percent, and Silver is down 0.047 points. The Russian invasion of Ukraine continues to have a serious impact on the energy markets. In the coming months, the demand might surge in view of extreme weather conditions. Crude oil futures are down on Wednesday.
Asian stock markets were mostly lower at the close on Wednesday. China's Shanghai Composite Index lost 25 points or 0.78 percent to finish at 3,202.14. The Hang Seng Index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange was up 5 points or 0.03 percent from the previous close to finish trading at 19,954.39.
The Japanese benchmark Nikkei 225 shed 104 points or 0.37 percent to end trading at 28,091.53.
Australia's S&P/ASX200 closed trading at 6,986.80. European shares were trading mostly higher.
