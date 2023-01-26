Canadian Shares Might Open Slightly Up

(RTTNews) - Early signs from futures point to a slightly positive open for the Canadian market.

Tesla shares are gaining in the pre-market. Toronto Dominion Bank as well as Enbridge Inc. also are trending slightly up. The S&P/TSX composite index finished 0.15 percent lower on Wednesday.

Tiff Macklem's announcement of the latest strategy of the Central Bank to 'pause' its campaign of rate-hike is closely reviewed by investors. The bank raised its interest rate to 4.5 percent on Wednesday. The war situation in Ukraine is closely monitored by investors as the U.S. and Germany have agreed to provide modern tanks to fight back.

The U.S. major averages are aiming for a positive open on Thursday. European shares are trading broadly up.

On the U.S. economic front, the Gross Domestic Product or GDP for the fourth quarter will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of $2.7 percent, while it was up 3.2 percent in the prior quarter.

The U.S. Labor Department's Jobless Claims for the week is scheduled at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 202K, while it was up 190K in the prior week.

Asian markets gained at the close on Wednesday. Markets in China and Australia are closed for a holiday.

The Japanese benchmark Nikkei 225 lost 32 points or 0.12 percent to finish at 27,362.75.