NEU: CARDANO, POLKADOT und SOLANA gebührenfrei bei BISON handeln. Jetzt alle Coins entdecken.-w-

Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
13.10.2022 17:28:03

Canadian Shares Rising Sharply In Late Morning Trade

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market is up firmly in positive territory Thursday morning, led by gains in energy stocks.

Stocks from materials and technology sectors are notably lower in cautious trade with investors digesting the data on U.S. consumer price inflation.

The data from the Labor Department showed consumer prices in the U.S. rose by more than expected in September, raising concerns about the outlook for interest rates. The data said the consumer price index rose by 0.4% in September after inching up by 0.1% in August. Economists had expected consumer prices to edge up by 0.2%.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 253.76 points or 1.4% at 18,460.04.

Aritzia Inc (ATZ.TO) is climbing more than 5.5%. Vermilion Energy (VET.TO) is up by about 4.5%. Nutrien (NTR.TO), Imperial Oil (IMO.TO), Precision Drilling Corporation (PD.TO), Methanex Corporation (MX.TO), Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO), TC Energy Corporation (TRP.TO) and BCE Inc (BCE.TO) are up 2 to 3.5%.

Kinaxis (KXS.TO), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO), Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO), Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) and West Fraser Timber (WFG.TO) are also notably higher.

Barrick Gold Corporation (ABX.TO) is declining 5.5%. Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM.TO), Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM.TO), Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV.TO) and Constellation Software (CSU.TO) are down 1.7 to 3%.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Positive Vorgaben von der Wall Street: ATX-Anleger in Kauflaune -- DAX fährt Gewinne ein -- Asiatische Börsen schließen deutlich fester
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt sorgen die US-Vorgaben für Kauflaune. Auch der DAX zeigt sich mit Gewinnen. Die Börsen in Fernost legten am letzten Handelstag einer turbulenten Woche kräftig zu.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen