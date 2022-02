Canadian Shares Set To Open Lower

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are headed to open lower on Tuesday morning.

Gold futures are down slightly at $1,850.60 an ounce, while Silver futures are down $0.595 or 2.49% at $23.247 an ounce.

Oil futures are seen mixed and on a come back as Russia-Ukranian tension is lowering. The Canadian market ended lower on Monday. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended down 196.33 points or 0.91% at 21,352.51.

Asian stocks fell broadly on Tuesday. Chinese shares rose on the day. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index edged up 17.21 points, or 0.50 percent, to 3,446.09. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 200.86 points, or 0.82 percent, to 24,355.71.

Japanese shares ended lower. The Nikkei average dropped 214.40 points, or 0.79 percent, to 26,865.19. The broader Topix index ended 0.83 percent lower at 1,914.70. Australian markets ended lower. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 37 points, or 0.51 percent, to 7,206.90. European shares are trading higher.