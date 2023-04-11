Canadian Shares Trends To Open Positive

(RTTNews) - Metal Futures are slightly positive on Tuesday, with Gold Futures gaining 0.53 percent, while Copper Futures are up 1.28 percent.

Early signs might be points to a slight gain for Canadian shares on Tuesday. U.S. President Joe Biden will arrive in Belfast on Tuesday to celebrate 25 year anniversary of peace deal. He is expected to engage with political parties in Northern Ireland.

Russia is reportedly planning to cut oil production, while in another development OPEC is planning a production cut.

Royal Bank of Canada finished slightly up in the pre-market on Tuesday, while it closed up 0.30 percent.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank is trending lower by 1.62 percent. Bank of Montreal also is down 0.39 percent after hours.

Asian stocks closed mostly higher on Tuesday. Chinese shares ended flat. Shanghai Composite finished marginally lower at 3,313.57.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.76 percent to 20,485.24.

Japanese shares have been positive, while the Nikkei average gained 1.05 percent to settle at 27,923.37 while the broader Topix index closed 0.78 percent higher at 1,991.85.

Australian markets advanced amid broad-based gains. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 1.26 percent to 7,309.90 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended 1.24 percent higher at 7,504.20.

European shares are trading higher. The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is adding 0.45 percent.