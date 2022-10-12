Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
12.10.2022 17:50:56

Canadian Shares Turning In Mixed Performance In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks are turning in a mixed performance Wednesday morning, with investors largely making cautious moves ahead of some crucial economic data, including a report on U.S. inflation, due later in the week.

Worries about high interest rates and their likely impact on economic growth continue to weigh on sentiment.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 1.78 or 0.01% at 18,218.46 about a quarter to noon. The index dropped to a low of 18,111.57 earlier in the session.

Consumer staples shares are notably higher. A few stocks from real estate and healthcare sections are also up with strong gains. Energy shares are a bit weak. Technology, financials and materials shares are mixed.

Cameco Corporation (CCO.TO) is plunging 16% on huge volumes. Cameco Corporation and Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEPC.TO), agreed to acquire Westinghouse Electric Company, nuclear services businesses, for the total enterprise value of $7.875 billion. Brookfield Renewable, with its institutional partners, will own a 51% interest in Westinghouse and Cameco will own 49%.

Athabasca Oil Corporation (ATH.TO), Baytex Energy (BTE.TO), MEG Energy (MEG.TO), Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) and Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) are down 1.6 to 3%.

Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) is gaining about 1.2% on strong volumes. The Shopify counter has clocked a volume of over 1.25 million shares so far in the session today.

Saputo Inc (SAP.TO), goeasy (GSY.TO), Loblaw Companies (L.TO), Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATD.TO), Metro Inc (MRU.TO), George Weston (WN.TO), Cargojet (CJT.TO) and Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC.A.TO) are gaining 1.5 to 3.4%.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach US-Inflationsdaten: US-Börsen legen kräftig zu -- ATX schließt in Grün -- DAX zum Handelsende deutlich höher -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwächer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt fiel am Donnerstag zeitweise an die Nulllinie zurück, bevor er wieder deutlich anstieg. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt rutschte nach Bekanntgabe der US-Inflationszahlen auf rotes Terrain, konnte sich im Anschluss jedoch wieder weit über die Nulllinie vorarbeiten. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich in Grün. Die Börsen in Fernost gaben am Donnerstag nach.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen