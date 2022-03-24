Canadian Shares Turning In Mixed Performance In Lackluster Trade

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are turning in a mixed performance in cautious trade on Thursday with investors awaiting the outcome of some crucial meetings in Brussels.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which is moving in a tight range, is up 12.87 points or 0.06% at 21,945.05. The index touched a low of 21,872.84 and a high of 22,018.00 today.

A NATO summit, and a G-7 summit are taking place today. U.S. President Joe Biden is meeting with U.S. allies to discuss additional sanctions on Russia. According to reports, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy joined the NATO summit via video link.

Western leaders have reportedly agreed to strengthen their forces in Eastern Europe and increase military aid to Ukraine. They have also agreed to tighten their sanctions on Russia.

Among the prominent gainers, Stelco Holdings (STLC.TO) is moving up by about 7.5%. Lithium Americas Corp (LAC.TO) is climbing up 5%, while Brookfield Business Partners (BBU.UN.TO), Maxar Technologies (MAXR.TO), Nuvei Corp (NVEI.TO), Sprott Inc (SII.TO) and Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO) are moving up 2 to 3.5%.

Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD.TO), West Fraser Timber (WFG.TO), Restaurant Brands International (QSR.TO), Boyd Group Services (BYD.TO) and Descartes Systems (DSG.TO) are down 2 to 4%.