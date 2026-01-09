Canadian Solar Prices $200 Mln Convertible Notes Due 2031

(RTTNews) - Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) on Friday priced a private offering of $200 million of 3.25% convertible senior notes due 2031, with initial purchasers granted an option to buy up to an additional $30 million of notes.

The offering is expected to close on or about January 13, 2026.

The notes will mature on January 15, 2031, bear interest at 3.25% payable semi-annually, and are initially convertible at 36.1916 shares per $1,000 principal amount, implying a conversion price of about $27.63 per share, a premium of roughly 42.5% to the January 8 closing price.

The company said net proceeds are estimated at about $194.6 million, or about $223.9 million if the overallotment option is exercised in full.

The proceeds will be used for investments in U.S. manufacturing, the battery energy storage and solar power value chain, as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes.

On Thursday, Canadian Solar closed at $19.39, 2.63 cents lesser on the Nasdaq. In the overnight trading, the stock traded 0.56 cents higher before ending the trade at $19.95.