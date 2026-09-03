Canadian Stock Market Gains On Tech And Materials Strength

(RTTNews) - Despite worries about geopolitical tensions and prospects of monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve, the Canadian stock market is up firmly in positive territory Thursday afternoon thanks to sustained buying in stocks from technology, materials, financials and industrials sectors. Stocks from several other sectors too are notably higher.

Materials stocks are up, riding on firm precious metals prices. The technology sector is shining, tracking gains of U.S. tech stocks.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 494.50 points or 1.37% at 36,586.11 a little while ago.

The Information Technology capped Index climbed 3.1%. The Materials Capped Index moved up 2.3% and the indexes tracking the performance of financials and industrials stocks are up 1.4% and 1.2%, respectively.

Celestica soared nearly 12%. Hut 8 Corp., Wesdome Gold Mines, goeasy, Torex Gold Resources, Boyd Group Services, Endeavour Mining, Agnico Eagle Mines, OceanaGold, Kinross Gold and G Mining Ventures climbed 4%-7%.

Lundin Gold, EQB, Thomson Reuters, Colliers International, Seabridge Gold, Gildan Activewear, Wheaton Precious Metals, FirstService Corporation, Franco-Nevada Corporation, Magna International and CGI are among the other prominent gainers.

Brp Inc. reported loss per share of $0.18 in the second-quarter, as against earnings per share of $92 a year ago. Second-quarter loss per share was expected to come in at $0.64. The stock is down more than 1%.

Curaleaf Holdings, K-Bro Linen, Kelt Exploration, Precision Drilling Corporation, Aritzia, RB Global, Vermilion Energy, ATCO, MTY Food Group and Canadian Natural Resources are down sharply.

In economic news, the S&P Global Canada Composite PMI declined to 47.8 in August from 49.7 in July, marking the lowest level since March, primarily driven by weakeness in the service sector, amid escalating tensions with the US and in the Middle East.

Canada's S&P Global Services PMI fell to 46.8 in August from 49.1 in July, marking a third consecutive month of contraction in service-sector activity and the steepest decline since February.

Data from Statistics Canada showed Canada recorded a trade surplus of C$770 million in July. Exports decreased to C$76.14 billion in July from C$77.96 billion in June, while imports increased to C$75.37 billion in July from C$73.76 billion in June.