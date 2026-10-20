Canadian Stock Market Rallies As Tech Leads Recovery

(RTTNews) - After opening slightly weak and edging further lower in early trades on Tuesday, the Canadian stock market recovered thanks to strong buying in technology, financials and healthcare sectors.

Oil's sharp retreat after rising more than 6% helped ease concerns about inflation and interest rates. Lower bond yields contribute as well to the improved risk sentiment.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 226.70 points or 0.63% at 36,155.33 a little while ago.

The Information Technology Capped Index is up 2.1%. BlackBerry tops the list of gainers, rising as much as 6.8%. Docebo is up 5.4%, while Lightspeed Commerce, Descartes Systems Group, CGI Inc., Enghouse Systems and Open Text Corporation are up 3%-4.2%.

In the financials sector, Power Corporation of Canada, Onex Corporation, TMX Group, Brookfield Corporation, Brookfield Asset Management, Fairfax Financial Holdings, Toronto-Dominion Bank, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada and Intact Financial Corporation are up 1%-2%.

Precision Drilling, Colliers International Group, Lightspeed Commerce, Thomson Reuters, Bombardier, Real Matters, Spin Master, Chartwell Retirement Residences, Kinaxis, Sienna Senior Living, Altus, Cineplex, BRP and Alimentation Couche-Tard are among the prominent gainers from other sectors.

Silvercorp Metals, Badger Infrastructure Solutions, Kelt Exploration, Ero Copper, Methanex, Russel Metals, Chorus Aviation, Fortuna Silver Mines, Vermilion Energy, Finning International, Aecon, Enerflex and Imperial Oil are down 1%-4%.