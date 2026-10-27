Canadian Stocks Advance Ahead Of BoC, Fed Interest Rate Decisions

(RTTNews) - Adding to yesterday's gains, Canadian stocks moved higher on Tuesday as investors braced for the interest rate announcements by the Bank of Canada and the U.S. Federal Reserve tomorrow with focus also shifting to the diplomatic efforts to ease Middle East tensions.

After opening higher than yesterday's close, today the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index soon lost momentum and fell below the flatline. However, it later recovered and traded positive throughout the rest of the session before settling at 36,171.49, up by 227.33 points (or 0.63%).

Six of the 11 sectors posted gains today, with the materials sector leading the pack.

Amid widespread expectations that the Bank of Canada could tighten the monetary policy for the first time after June 2023, the BoC will hold the monetary policy committee meeting tomorrow.

At the end of the meet, the central bank will announce the interest rates which will be followed by the release of an updated monetary policy report.

The central bank's current policy rate stands at 2.25%. The bank held its policy rate at 2.25% for seven consecutive meetings.

The Governor of Bank of Canada, Tiff Macklem, indicated earlier that the BoC is prepared to raise the rates, if needed, to combat inflationary pressures.

Driven by the rise in gasoline prices, inflation in Canada increased to 3.10% in September, up from 3.00% in August. The labor market showed that economy lost 68,000 positions.

In its latest business outlook survey, the BoC stated that business sentiment improved on average in Q3 2026.

Economists are of the view that for Canada, higher energy prices are acting as a double-edged sword.

Canada is a major net-energy exporter which produces and exports more energy than it imports. So, when oil prices rise, the nation receives more income for the same volume.

On the one hand, it is good for producers as it increases corporate revenue while on the other, higher gasoline costs impinge the spending budgets of Canadian households.

Hence, a policy response from the Bank of Canada gets complicated.

Canadian government is also fighting the impact of tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump after Canada-U.S. trade talks collapsed in August without an agreement.

Citing sources, Reuters reported that Canada and the U.S. are working on a deal to reduce U.S. tariffs on Canadian steel and autos. Under section 232 of U.S. trade law, Trump imposed up to 50% tariff on Canadian steel and a 25% tariff on autos.

On the economic data front, it was an uneventful day for Canada with no significant data releases today.

Just six days ahead of the November mid-term elections, the U.S. Federal Reserve is set to announce its interest rate decision tomorrow. Traders expect that the Fed might keep the key rate unchanged.

Last week, a New York Times report mentioned that the U.S. may restart attacks on Iran after the elections.

Yesterday, CNN reported that U.S. forces are getting ready to launch a big-scale attack on Iran.

Amid concerns of renewed war-threat, globally, investors are watching the efforts by Arabian nations to bring an end to the U.S.-Iran conflict.

Trump as well as Iranian leaders have been expressing their readiness for military confrontation but admitted that diplomatic measures are still being pursued.

Iran announced that a delegation from Qatar visited Iran on Sunday to discuss regional security.

As Qatar has been brokering peace between the U.S. and Iran, the visit is seen as a possible step to halt any immediate military attacks.

Major sectors that gained in today's trading were Materials (3.34%), Industrials (0.69%), Utilities (0.69%), Financials (0.67%), IT (0.66%), and Healthcare (0.18%).

Among the individual stocks, Perpetua Resources Corp (10.77%), Lithium Americas Corp (8.19%), Eldorado Gold Corporation (8.10%), Capstone Copper Corp (7.60%), and Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd (7.00%) were the prominent gainers.

Major sectors that lost in today's trading were Consumer Discretionary (0.20%), Real Estate (0.35%), Communication Services (0.80%), Consumer Staples (1.07%), and Energy (2.59%).

Among the individual stocks, Dollarama Inc (1.54%), Canadian Tire Corporation (1.13%), Cenovus Energy Inc (4.43%), Imperial Oil (4.09%), and Suncor Energy Inc (3.98%) were the notable losers.