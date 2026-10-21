Canadian Stocks Advance Amid Gains In IT, Middle East Tensions

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks moved higher on Wednesday as the information technology and finance sectors moved sharply higher, mirroring the rally in the U.S. markets, while crude oil prices moved lower as investors monitor the developments in the Middle East.

After opening a little higher than yesterday's close, today the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index traded positive until post noon. Then, the index turned lower but regained momentum to move higher and settled at 36,324.99, up by 217.03 points (or 0.60%).

Seven of the 11 sectors posted gains today, with the financials sector leading the pack.

Today in the U.S., the tech-heavy Nasdaq moved sharply higher, lifting market sentiments.

Elon Musk's SpaceX reported 161% revenue growth for Q3 2026, beating Wall Street estimates.

Similarly shares of the data center server making company Super Micro Computer surged after the company issued a higher-than-expected 2027 revenue forecast.

Canadian markets received a boost leading to gains in a majority of sectors.

Investors shifted their attention to the upcoming interest rate announcement by the Bank of Canada on October 28 as well as the federal budget.

Yesterday, Canadian Finance Minister Francois-Phillippe Champagne announced that the federal budget will be released on November 5.

Amid U.S.-imposed tariffs and counter-tariffs, the Parliament Budget Office trimmed the 2026 and 2027 outlook for economic growth yesterday.

The PBO projected Gross Domestic Product growth of 0.90% for 2026 and 1.50% for 2027, down from earlier estimates of 1.10% and 1.60% respectively.

Parliamentary budget officer Annette Ryan remarked that Canada faces a more challenging economic and fiscal outlook than projected in June.

After hectic parleys with U.S. negotiators to reach an agreement on trade ties, the Canadian team walked away in August as both sides could not meet each other's demands.

U.S. President Donald Trump implemented 50% tariffs on Canadian goods and Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney issued counter-tariffs in retaliation.

Since July 2023, the Bank of Canada has not raised interest rates. While some economists predict an eighth consecutive hold, an increasing number of analysts now anticipate a hike to combat inflation.

On Saturday, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem stated that the central bank is committed to keeping inflation close to target. Of note, on Monday, data from Statistics Canada revealed that Canada's annual inflation rate increased to 3.10% in September. The rise was primarily led by surging energy costs due to the ongoing Middle East conflict.

On the economic front, it was an uneventful day for Canada with no significant data releases.

Traders embraced a cautious stance as expectations of a peace deal between the U.S. and Iran faded after Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian remarked that the U.S. cannot expect negotiations with Iran while imposing an economic blockade and engaging in military actions.

Yesterday, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed news agency reported that Pakistan and Qatar presented a proposal to bring a compromise peace plan and end the U.S.-Iran conflict, which is set to enter the eighth month soon.

Market participants speculate that Trump's administration would embark on any plan on Iran only after the November mid-term elections.

Meanwhile, citing three officials, Reuters reported that the U.S. State Department is set to issue an "ordered departure" of some personnel and family members from U.S. embassies across the gulf region. The move was due to a possible attack by Iran-linked Houthi militants.

Major sectors that gained in today's trading were Financials (1.42%), IT (0.76%), Industrials (0.74%), Utilities (0.59%), and Energy (0.24%).

Among the individual stocks, Definity Financial Corporation (2.05%), Toronto-Dominion Bank (1.98%), National Bank of Canada (1.90%), Bank of Montreal (1.66%), Blackberry Limited (6.18%), and Firan Technology Group Corp (4.80%) were the prominent gainers.

Major sectors that lost in today's trading were Real Estate (0.80%), Communication Services (0.86%), Consumer Staples (0.88%), and Consumer Discretionary (1.40%).

Among the individual stocks, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (2.32%), CDN Apartment (1.61%), Rogers Communications Inc (1.63%), Quebecor Inc (1.03%), Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (2.34%), and Empire Company Limited (1.51%) were the notable losers.

Abrasilver Resource Corp (12.49%) and Mullen Group Ltd (5.70%) were among the prime market-moving stocks today.