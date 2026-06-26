Canadian Stocks Advance Amid Gains In Metals Even As Concerns Over CUSMA Talks Loom

(RTTNews) - Extending yesterday's gains, Canadian stocks inched higher on Friday even as gains made early in the session due to a rise in gold-linked materials sector following a surge in gold prices were overshadowed by growing concerns over the uncertainty on the tripartite trade talks.

After opening lower than yesterday's close, today the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index gained ground to lose later in the session but them regained momentum to trade positively throughout the rest of the session before settling at 34,980.00, up by 129.79 points (or 0.37%).

Six of the 11 sectors posted gains today, with the real estate sector leading the pack.

Yesterday, Deloitte released its summer economic outlook report where it highlighted that Canadian economy is caught in a period of slow growth due to weak business investment and trade uncertainty.

Prominently, the uncertainty over renewal of Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement on free trade is quoted as a top risk.

The CUSMA deal is due for a mandatory review by July 1.

Under the current terms, the agreement could be either renewed for another 16 more years or allowed to continue for 10 years with annual reviews.

Canada and Mexico are keen on a 16-year extension. However, U.S. President Donald Trump has taken an ambiguous stance by stating that he prefers to terminate the deal but also remarked that he may sign it if the talks go on well.

The ongoing CUSMA negotiations have not yielded any breakthrough so far.

After Trump's administration imposed enormous tariffs on Canadian exports to the U.S. last year, Canadian exporters are bypassing the taxation by continuing to send their goods through CUSMA route.

As losing tariff-free access to the U.S. could have a substantial impact on Canada's economy, market participants are focused on the developments related to this deal.

In the Middle East, the Strait of Hormuz was reopened soon after the signing of the U.S.-Iran Memorandum of Understanding last Wednesday which allowed 60 days for both the nations to extend the ceasefire and discuss ways to end their mutual conflict.

Yesterday, a Singapore-flagged vessel was hit by an "unknown projectile" near Omanian territorial waters, raising concerns about renewed escalation tensions in the Middle East.

U.S. President Donald Trump called the attack a violation of the agreed ceasefire.

Traffic continued without disruption, however. According to the maritime data provided by Kpler, nearly 42 commodity vessels crossed yesterday, down from 57 on Wednesday.

Yesterday, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps remarked that the International Maritime Organization and Oman announced a new corridor for ship transit without consulting Iran and warned vessels against using the route.

Experts are of the view that despite restoration of traffic movement across the Strait of Hormuz, safety concerns will prevail until a final agreement is reached between both the nations.

A direct communication line has been set up between the U.S. and Iran in the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz to minimize any possible military friction. This would ensure seamless implementation of the 14-point MoU signed last week.

In a significant development on the industrial front, Canada and Japan are in talks to explore the options for cooperation in joint mining projects, offtake agreements, and stockpiling arrangements for minerals such as graphite and gallium.

On the economic data front, it was an uneventful day for Canada with no significant releases.

Major sectors that gained in today's trading were Real Estate (1.62%), IT (1.18%), Materials (1.03%), Industrials (0.74%), and Utilities (0.58%).

Among the individual stocks, Colliers International Group Inc (4.30%), Montage Gold Corp (7.64%), Abrasilver Resource Corp (7.59%), Blackberry Limited (10.33%), Lightspeed Commerce Inc (6.42%), and Descartes Sys (5.77%) were the prominent gainers.

Major sectors that lost in today's trading were Financials (0.15%), Consumer Staples (0.22%), Energy (0.25%), Communication Services (0.42%), and Healthcare (0.97%%).

Among the individual stocks, Goeasy Ltd (2.58%), Metro Inc (1.31%), Vermilion Energy Inc (1.57%), BCE Inc (1.36%), and Bausch Health Companies Inc (9.61%) were the notable losers.

Discovery Silver Corp (8.81%) and Aya Gold and Silver Inc (8.61%) were among the prime market-moving stocks today.