Canadian Stocks Advance Amid Rising Hopes Of Canada-U.S. Deal, U.S.-Iran Truce

(RTTNews) - Partially covering the losses from Friday's session, Canadian stocks moved higher on Monday as traders monitored U.S. President Donald Trump's claims on a Canada-U.S. "concept" deal with cautious optimism. Reports suggesting a possible de-escalation in the Middle East also lowered inflation concerns and boosted market sentiments.

After opening higher than the previous week's close, today the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index traded positive throughout the session before settling at 35,801.09, up by 181.06 points (or 0.51%).

Out of the 11 major market sectors, nine sectors posted gains today, with the real estate sector leading the pack.

On Sunday, while speaking to reporters in Dubuque, Iowa, Trump stated that the U.S. administration has established the "concept" of a new trade deal with Canada.

Without elaborating, Trump stated that he had a telephone call with Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney following which, he claimed that they have arrived at a "concept" deal which would be hugely beneficial for U.S. farmers.

The same day, Carney stated through social media that they exchanged framing a mutually beneficial deal that would create jobs, and added that Canadian teams will be working to deliver that outcome.

Though investors welcomed this development, market participants moved cautiously as no detail regarding tariff relief has emerged so far.

In August, the negotiations with the U.S. on bilateral trade ties collapsed, with both sides unable to reach an agreement. Trump imposed tariffs hitting as high as 50%, and in retaliation, Carney imposed matching counter-tariffs on U.S. imports.

Since then, aiming to wind up the reliance on the U.S., Carney has extensively reached out to countries in Asia, Europe, and the Arabian gulf to explore new marketplaces.

On Saturday, Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand stated that Canada is rapidly progressing in its efforts to expand international commercial and security ties.

With tariffs and geopolitical uncertainty weighing on Canada's economy, the S&P Global Canada Manufacturing PMI declined to 49.60 in October from 51.50 in September, signaling the first contraction in 2026 so far.

In the Middle East, after spending three consecutive days in Doha for discussions with Qatari mediators, negotiators from Iran departed Qatar on Sunday.

Qatar had offered a proposal to Iran from the U.S. which reportedly, Iran rejected as it did not meet its expectations. Coordinating with the U.S., Qatar presented a revised proposal to Iran.

Reuters reported that a framework of a deal is now in circulation among Iranian stakeholders. Citing informed sources, it added that there is potential for a follow-up meeting in the coming days.

Speaking in Iowa, Trump stated that he wishes to be nice while dealing with Iran but at some point, the U.S. may give Iran a hammer but added that very soon the crisis will end without explaining how.

According to Axios, on Saturday, Trump had a conversation on Iran with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Trump had observed that he favors letting negotiations play out before recommencing attacks.

Today, Iran's news agency quoted Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian as stating that Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamanei granted powers to the government in its talks with the U.S. in the ongoing efforts to end the war.

Conceding that negotiations with the U.S. were going on through mediators, Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei acknowledged that the Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi was in Qatar to facilitate the exchange of messages with the U.S. through mediators of Qatar.

Despite the uncertainty on the outcome and the hard stance shown by leaders of both the nations, investors welcomed these developments although with cautious optimism.

With supply disruption concerns easing, crude oil prices plunged steeply by more than 7.00% today.

Major sectors that gained in today's trading were Real Estate (2.61%), Industrials (2.45%), Materials (2.33%), Consumer Discretionary (2.09%), and Communication Services (1.73%).

Among the individual stocks, Curaleaf Holdings Inc (9.01%), Colliers International Group Inc (8.01%), Firstservice Corporation (4.96%), Altus Group Limited (4.07%), Aecon Group Inc (7.68%), and Stantec Inc (5.81%) were the prominent gainers.

Major sectors that lost in today's trading were IT (0.70%) and Energy (4.84%%).

Among the individual stocks, Baytex Energy Corp (11.04%), Strathcona Resources Ltd (10.33%), Vermillion Energy Inc (8.94%%), Spartan Delta Corp (8.27%), and Celestica Inc (5.65%) were the notable losers.