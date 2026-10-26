Canadian Stocks Advance Amid Uncertainty Surrounding U.S.-Iran Conflict

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks moved higher on Monday, partially offsetting the losses from the two previous sessions, as investors dissected Iran's announcement of a Qatari delegation's visit to Iran alongside a report from CNN that stated that U.S. forces are readying to launch a fresh operation against Iran.

After opening higher than the previous week's close, today the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index traded positive throughout the session before settling at 35,944.16, up by 155.98 points (or 0.44%).

Five of the 11 sectors posted gains today, with the financials sector leading the pack.

Last week, the New York Times reported that the U.S. and Israel are planning to conduct joint military attacks against Iran, possibly after the U.S. midterm elections that will be held in the first week of November.

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump had remarked that the U.S. is not interested in any temporary peace agreement with Iran but only a durable solution to the crisis.

On Friday, Trump remarked that the U.S. can either end the war with Iran quickly or let the country wither under sanctions pressure.

With the war approaching its ninth month and the Strait of Hormuz closed, crude oil prices catapulted by more than 5% over last week due to the continuing standoff.

Iran's Foreign Ministry announced that a delegation from Qatar visited Iran on Sunday. Qatar has been actively engaged in bringing the U.S. and Iran to the negotiating table.

With Trump ruling out any immediate attack on Sunday, the possibility for negotiations eased near-term escalation concerns and crude oil prices initially plunged.

However, following a report by CNN that U.S. forces in the Middle East are set to launch new and potentially major military operations against Iran "within 96 hours of receiving" an order from Trump, crude pared the losses.

In the wake of new strike threats, senior officials from Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan (Mecca Defense Alliance) are in Tehran to discuss regional security issues involving U.S.-Iran and Saudi Arabia-Houthi conflicts.

The Bank of Canada is scheduled to announce the interest rates on October 28. For seven consecutive meetings, the BoC decided to hold the overnight interest rate at 2.25%.

Citing the increase in fuel prices due to the gulf war as the cause, Statistics Canada reported that inflation rose to an annualized 3.10% in September.

Statistics Canada also revealed that the economy shed nearly 68,000 jobs in September.

A majority of economists surveyed by Reuters recently predicted a hike in interest rates.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is also announcing its interest rate decision on Wednesday. A majority of analysts expect the central bank to pause any rate hikes.

Data released by Statistics Canada today revealed that Canada's wholesale trade is set to have increased by 0.50% month-on-month in September, rebounding from a 1.60% decline in August. The recovery was largely fueled by higher sales in the machinery, equipment, and supplies subsector.

Major sectors that gained in today's trading were Financials (0.81%), Materials (0.70%), Industrials (0.54%), Energy (0.44%), and Consumer Staples (0.12%).

Among the individual stocks, IA Financial Corporation (3.00%), Seabridge Gold Inc (5.36%), Ero Copper Corp (4.02%), Hammond Power Solutions Inc (5.77%), and Cae Inc (4.57%) were the prominent gainers.

Major sectors that lost in today's trading were Communication Services (0.06%), Real Estate (0.09%), Healthcare (0.37%), Consumer Discretionary (0.56%), and IT (0.99%).

Among the individual stocks, Telus Corporation (1.22%), Primaris REIT (1.07%), Extendicare Inc (2.20%), Bausch Health Companies Inc (1.44%), and Celestica Inc (4.78%) were the notable losers.