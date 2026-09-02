Canadian Stocks Advance As BoC Holds Interest Rates Amid U.S.-Iran Conflict, Canada-U.S. Tariff War

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks moved higher on Wednesday, partially offsetting three previous sessions of losses as investors parsed the decision by the Bank of Canada to hold the interest rates at 2.25% amid ongoing Canada-U.S. trade war and the intensifying U.S.-Iran re-escalation.

After opening higher than yesterday's close, today the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index traded positive throughout the session before settling at 36,091.61, up by 265.88 points (or 0.74%).

Four of the 11 sectors posted gains today, with the materials sector leading the pack.

Since August 22, Canada is facing 50% tariffs on a vast majority of their products sent to the U.S.

U.S. President Donald Trump imposed these levies by signing an executive order through a rarely used, Section 338.

In retaliation, Canada imposed "dollar-for-dollar" tariffs on more than 700 U.S. goods worth $20 billion, exported to Canada, which are set to take effect from September 8.

As a reaction to Canadian government's move, the U.S. administration raised the existing tariffs to 50% on Canadian auto parts, automobiles, and steel with the taxes to kick in from January 1, 2027.

The tit-for-tat tariff war between the U.S. and Canada weighed on the markets over the past few days.

Despite enough time for both nations to negotiate, experts are doubtful if any deal could be reached that meets the minimum goals of both nations.

Further, Canada and the U.S. are yet to begin their trade talks on Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement on free trade. Of note, for months, the U.S. and Mexico held multiple rounds of discussions.

After commenting that Canada is the worst country with respect to negotiations on trade, Trump issued an executive order to change the name of Lake Ontario (the smallest of the five Great Lakes) as Lake America.

Lake Ontario is situated between the Canadian province and New York, U.S.

Apple renamed the lake on its Maps app while Google implemented the order a few days before.

In the Middle East, after pausing the military offensives against Iran for more than a month's time, on Sunday, U.S. forces launched strikes on Larak Island in the Strait of Hormuz to disable Iranian launchers readying to re-lay sea mines across the Strait of Hormuz.

As a mark of retaliation, Iran targeted two U.S. airbases in Jordan, though the missiles were intercepted by the U.S.

Angered by Iran's attempt to hit at U.S. bases, Trump vowed to strike the nation harder.

Yesterday, as a follow-up, under Trump's orders, U.S. forces commenced the second round of attacks on Iran.

Axios reported that the overnight attacks targeted the southern coast of Iran in the cities of Bandar Abbas, Jask, Chabahar, Konarak, Minab, Sirik, and the island of Qeshm.

Iran retaliated by targeting the U.S. bases in Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates.

Trump announced through Truth Social that the U.S. is unwilling to return for negotiations with Iran as it has an upper hand on the situation.

With the Strait of Hormuz effectively shut, concerns of inflation in the U.S., and the resultant compulsion for the U.S. Federal Reserve to increase rates weighed on gold prices.

Materials sector soared due to a surge in gold-linked metal stocks.

Today, referring to the risks of higher inflation due to the Canada-U.S. trade war as well as the Middle East conflict, the Bank of Canada held its benchmark interest rate steady at 2.25%.

This decision, which was anticipated by economists, is the seventh consecutive announcement by the central bank to leave its policy rate unchanged.

Major sectors that gained in today's trading were Materials (2.21%), Healthcare (1.89%), Financials (1.53%), and Consumer Discretionary (1.36%).

Among the individual stocks, Endeavour Silver Corp (8.15%), Abrasilver Resource Corp (7.49%), G Mining Ventures Corp (7.22%), and Silvercorp Metals Inc (7.14%) were the prominent gainers.

Major sectors that lost in today's trading were IT (1.51%), Energy (1.07%), Utilities (1.02%), Consumer Staples (0.66%), and Communication Services (0.23%).

Among the individual stocks, Celestica Inc (7.60%), Blackberry Limited (3.13%), Descartes Sys (2.85%), Parex Resources Inc (2.77%), and Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (2.71%) were the notable losers.