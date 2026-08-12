Canadian Stocks Advance As Focus Shifts To Efforts To Secure U.S.-Iran Peace Talks

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks edged higher on Wednesday, extending the gains from the three previous sessions as investors watched the efforts by intermediaries to revive the stalled U.S.-Iran peace talks as well as the ongoing Canada-U.S. trade talks with cautious optimism.

After opening higher than yesterday's close, today the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index traded firmly positive throughout the session before settling at 36,662.14, up by 186.22 points (or 0.51%).

Notably, the index reached a new record intraday high of 36,700.37 in late-day trading before giving back some ground going into the close.

Eight of the 11 sectors posted gains today, with the financials sector leading the pack.

Yesterday, Canada Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc had a discussion with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer in Washington to arrive at an agreement on Canadian exports to the U.S.

Canada is racing to avert the 50% tariff imposition by U.S. President Donald Trump on a wide range of Canadian goods, which is set to take effect from August 19.

If Canada is unable to convince the U.S. administration to revoke the levies, an estimated $28 billion worth of Canadian exports to the U.S. would suffer taxes up to 50%.

The high-stakes talks are going on at a rapid pace, with trade officials from both the nations working to present a layout of deal for Trump's consideration ahead of the deadline.

On July 1, the Trump administration refused to renew the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement on free trade, which was signed by the three countries during Trump's first-term as president.

A report by Oxford Economics prepared for the Canadian American Business Council warned that the collapse of CUSMA could result in job losses both in the U.S. (roughly up to 214,000) as well as in Canada (nearly up to 102,000).

There were no significant data releases today for Canada.

In the U.S., data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed that the annualized inflation rate dipped down to 3.40% in July, while core inflation eased to 2.50% in July on a year-on-year basis.

On August 7, the U.S. Department of Labor Statistics revealed that the economy unexpectedly lost 23,000 jobs in July, compared to forecasts of an 80,000 increase.

Experts are of the view that despite the oil-linked price rises, the latest inflation numbers are likely to ease pressure on the U.S. Federal Reserve in its upcoming September 15-16 meeting.

In July, the Fed decided to hold the rates in the 3.50% to 3.75% range.

The prospects of an early reopening of the Strait of Hormuz diminished after Iran demanded monetary compensation for war-inflicted damages.

Iran warned that it would not reopen the Strait of Hormuz if the U.S. fails to comply with its demands.

Trump countered by asking Iran to compensate for the loss of lives and properties in various conflicts Iran had had with several countries over the past five decades.

The eventual standoff has kept the Strait of Hormuz closed for all shipping traffic.

Today, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tahir Andrabi stated that the country is working to get the U.S. and Iran back to peace talks.

Andrabi also stated that Pakistan will neutralize any efforts by "spoilers" to derail the negotiations. He held back from naming any group or nation, though.

As a part of Pakistan's efforts to resolve the disputes between the U.S. and Iran yesterday, Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi arrived in Iran. Naqvi held discussions with the president and foreign minister of Iran.

Major sectors that gained in today's trading were Financials (1.10%), Materials (0.66%), IT (0.39%), Energy (0.36%), and Consumer Discretionary (0.30%).

Among the individual stocks, Air Canada (12.25%), Trisura Group Ltd (2.00%), EQB Inc (1.94%), Orla Mining Ltd (7.34%), I 80 Gold Corp (4.76%), Celestica Inc (9.20%), and Computer Modelling Group Ltd (6.67%) were the prominent gainers.

Major sectors that lost in today's trading were Communication Services (0.01%), Real Estate (0.20%), and Consumer Staples (0.43%).

Among the individual stocks, Maple Leaf Foods (1.79%), Empire Company Limited (1.38%), Hr Real Estate Inv Trust (4.65%), Colliers International Group Inc (2.60%), and Altus Group Limited (2.21%) were the notable losers.