(RTTNews) - Adding to yesterday's gains, Canadian stocks moved higher on Thursday as market participants welcomed yesterday's U.S. announcement to exclude Canada from its new wave of tariffs.

After opening higher than yesterday's close, today the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index traded firmly positive throughout the session before settling at 34,426.88, up by 246.89 points (or 0.72%).

On the economic data front, the average weekly earnings report released by Statistics Canada showed an increase of 3.30% year-on-year in September.

The U.S. markets remain closed today on account of Thanksgiving Holiday. Hence, the trading volumes in Canadian market were relatively slim.

Yesterday, the data by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis revealed that the economy expanded an annualized 4.30% in the third quarter of 2026, much higher than 3.40% reported in the advance estimate.

Re-posting the message and claiming this as a victory for his financial measures, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. economy is roaring.

Yesterday, the U.S. administration proposed fresh tariffs on imports from 14 major trading partners including China and the European Union.

The move follows the findings of what the White House termed "Section 301 investigation" aimed to probe the trade practices of 12 countries, 27-member E.U., and Taiwan.

The U.S. administration contended that these nations offered liberal subsidies to their respective domestic industries and promoted exports to the U.S., which disadvantaged the U.S. manufacturers.

Under the new tariff proposal, China India, and Vietnam face nearly 20%, 17%, and 20% rates. If these nations do not reach an agreement with the U.S., the tariffs could go up much higher.

The new tariffs hit nearly 14 U.S. trading partners. U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer stated that these levies would not take effect until January 25.

However, Canada has been excluded from any new duties on its goods and services exports to the United States.

Reportedly, Canada was never part of the U.S. probe into countries favoring excess production.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney called Canada's exemption from the new round of tariffs as "good news".

Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc that the trade talks are set to resume next week following the U.S. Thanksgiving Holiday.

Remarking that "zero tariff" is unlikely to be achieved anytime sooner, LeBlanc stated that the two nations are working in achieving an interim arrangement to secure sectoral tariff relief on steel, aluminium, and autos.

Over the past few days, Greer expressed through several interviews that bilateral trade negotiations are progressing well. However, no timeline has been fixed to finalize a settlement.

Late in August, After Trump imposed nearly 50% tariff on Canadian imports, Carney retaliated by taxing U.S. imports with equivalent counter-tariffs.

Bank of Canada has renewed its 2.00% inflation target for five more years.

Bank of Canada's Governor Tiff Macklem called 2.00% the central bank's "North Star". Macklem added that year-end inflation may come in below October's 3.50% forecast.

On Tuesday, delivering an address at the Economic Club of Canada in Toronto, Macklem warned that cost pressures are building on businesses.

Macklem confirmed that the bank is concerned about energy costs pass-through to the broader measures of inflation.

Economists are anticipating a 0.25 basis point rate increase in the central bank's next month meeting.

All of Canada's big six banks are now predicting a rate hike in December.

The Bank of Canada instituted a rate hike of 0.25 basis points in its October 28 meeting, bringing the policy rate to 2.50%. The bank will deliver its next rate decision on December 9, the last one of this year.

Major sectors that gained in today's trading were Energy, Materials, IT, and Industrials.

Major sectors that lost in today's trading were Real Estate and Communication Services.