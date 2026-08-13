Canadian Stocks Advance As Stalemate Over Hormuz Crisis, Canada-U.S. Trade Talks Persists

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks edged higher on Thursday, extending the gains from the four previous sessions as investors assessed the standoff between the U.S. and Iran over the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz as well as the deadlock in the Canada-U.S. negotiations for smoother trade ties.

After opening near yesterday's close, today the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index slipped into negative territory but regained momentum to travel upwards by the later part of the trading session before settling at 36,759.29, up by 97.15 points (or 0.26%).

Notably, the index hit a new intra-day record high of 36,763.81 before giving back a little ground moving into the close.

Nine of the 11 sectors posted gains today, with the IT sector leading the pack.

Accusing Canada of giving discriminatory treatment to U.S.-made cars, alcohol, and dairy goods, in July, U.S. President Donald Trump used his executive powers to impose 50% tariffs on a wide range of Canadian exports to the U.S.

These levies are set to take effect from August 19. With less than a week to go, high-level officials from Canada are holding hectic parleys with their U.S. counterparts to formulate a trade deal to present to Trump in hopes that he would reconsider his decision.

Already on July 1, the U.S. administration stuck a blow to the Canadian economy when it announced its refusal to renew the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement for free trade. Instead, the U.S. opted for extending it until 2036 with mandatory annual reviews.

The tripartite deal was signed by the three nations during Trump's first term as president.

CBC News reported, citing sources from both the nations, that the U.S. offered a fresh proposal which would reduce some of the tariffs but Canadian negotiators were not satisfied.

The U.S. side is looking for a deal that would allow preferential access to the U.S. for Canada's critical minerals.

Both sides have agreed to continue the discussions until the deadline, according to the sources.

The conflict between the U.S. and Iran is now in its sixth month and showing no signs of let-up by both nations.

Yesterday, Trump asserted that the U.S. has complete control over the Strait of Hormuz. Claiming that the U.S. naval blockade over Iranian ports has been successful in inflicting economic damage, Trump asserted that Iran has no money to even pay its soldiers.

Fiercely denying Trump's claims, Iran's Persian Gulf Strait Authority announced that the strait will continue to remain blocked until Iran's conditions are accepted, including compensation for war damages.

In return, Trump demanded Iran compensate for the loss of lives and properties it has caused in many countries over the past five decades over several conflicts.

In the U.S., producer prices were unchanged in July, following a revised 0.10% fall in June and compared with market expectations of a 0.20% gain. On a year-on-year basis, prices rose 4.70% in July after a 5.50% increase in June.

The cooler reading indicated that inflation pressures are softening before they reach consumers which, in turn, lowered concerns of rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve at its September meeting.

Core producer prices (which exclude food and energy goods), increased 0.20% from the previous month in July. On a year-on-year basis, prices increased by 4.20% from the previous year in July, in line with market expectations.

On the earnings front, Brookfield Corporation (BN) released its Q2 2026 results. The company's revenue stood at $19.41 billion against the forecasted $1.67 billion, exceeding by nearly 1,062.30%. The earnings per share came in at $0.14 against estimates of $0.65.

Major sectors that gained in today's trading were IT (3.11%), Communication Services (0.82%), Energy (0.82%), Real Estate (0.73%), Utilities (0.65%), Industrials (0.62%), and Consumer Staples (0.47%).

Among the individual stocks, Docebo Inc (5.49%), Shopify Inc (5.33%), Lightspeed Commerce Inc (5.01%), Coveo Solutions Inc (4.14%), and Terravest Industries Inc (8.86%) were the prominent gainers.

Major sectors that lost in today's trading were Healthcare (0.04%), and Materials (2.18%).

Among the individual stocks, Curaleaf Holdings Inc (2.17%), Pan American Silver Corp (9.78%), Hudbay Minerals Inc (5.03%), Ero Copper Corp (4.68%), I 80 Gold Corp (4.55%), Aya Gold and Silver Inc (4.22%), and Lundin Mining Corp (4.00%) were the notable losers.

Bird Construction Inc (11.44%) and Orla Mining Ltd (7.34%) were among the prime market-moving stocks today.