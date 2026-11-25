(RTTNews) - Offsetting the losses from yesterday's session, Canadian stocks moved higher on Wednesday after the sweeping fresh tariffs imposed on various nations by the U.S. skipped Canada. In addition, comments by U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on Canada-U.S. trade talks boosted sentiments.

After opening much lower than yesterday's close, today the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index regained momentum later in the session. The index then traded firmly positive throughout the rest of the session before settling at 34,179.99, up by 217.69 points (or 0.64%).

Out of the 11 major market sectors, five sectors posted gains today, with the materials sector leading the pack.

Today, in an interview with CNBC, U.S. President Donald Trump's chief trade representative Jamieson Greer stated that negotiations with Canada are stuck on a few pressure points, including steel, aluminum, autos, etc.

Greer emphasized that a final deal should ensure that North American trade is beneficial to the U.S., and obviously, it should contain something to accommodate Canada as well and cater to Canadian interests.

Greer remarked that Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Trump could get multiple opportunities to meet prior to the G20 Summit slated to take place in December.

Yesterday, the Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. was preparing to raise tariffs on dozens of countries, including China, contending that they offered liberal subsidies to their domestic industries and supported excess industrial production which is acting against the interests of the U.S. manufacturers.

In March, the U.S. commenced, Section 301 investigation on the trade practices of 12 countries, 27-member E.U., and Taiwan.

Today, the Trump administration levied fresh tariffs on many of the country's biggest trading partners including China, the European Union and 12 other jurisdictions.

These taxes replace the tariff revenues the U.S. is losing after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in February that Trump cannot declare an economic emergency bypassing the Congress.

Different nations received different set of tariffs. However, Canada has been excluded from the new tariffs imposed on 14 countries by the Trump administration. Reportedly, Canada was not included in the Section 301 investigation by the U.S.

Representatives from both the nations continue to negotiate a new trade agreement.

Earlier in August, Trump imposed as high as 50% on certain Canadian exports to the U.S. including steel, copper, cars, and alcohol. In retaliation, Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney imposed counter-tariffs matching the U.S. taxes.

Expectations of U.S. Federal Reserve rate hike in December kept up the pressure on gold prices.

According to the CME Group FedWatch Tool, investors are pricing in 97.50% chances of a quarter-point interest rate hike by the Fed in December.

In October, the Bank of Canada raised its benchmark policy rate by 25 basis points to 2.50%, executing the first increase in three years and in line with market expectations.

Data released by Statistics Canada today revealed that Canada's wholesale trade (excluding petroleum, petroleum products and other hydrocarbons as well as oilseed and grain) is estimated to have decreased 1.80% month-over-month in October.

In the U.S. stock markets, technology majors connected to artificial intelligence saw their share prices fall with stock in Nvidia and Anthropic sliding.

Concerns over the scale and sustainability of AI-related investments continued to rattle investors and the tech-dominated Nasdaq slumped.

Reflecting the trend, the Canadian information technology sector gave ground today.

Major sectors that gained in today's trading were Materials (2.99%), Real Estate (1.09%), Energy (0.95%), Industrials (0.94%), and Consumer Discretionary (0.79%).

Among the individual stocks, 5N Plus Inc (7.54%), First Quantum Minerals Ltd (6.51%), Avino Silver and Gold Mines Ltd (6.05%), Altus Group Limited (4.88%), Allied Properties REIT (2.73%), and Kelt Exploration Ltd (3.94%) were the prominent gainers.

Major sectors that lost in today's trading were Healthcare (0.26%), Consumer Staples (0.27%), Financials (0.32%), Utilities (0.35%), and IT (0.56%).

Among the individual stocks, Firan Technology Group Corp (4.44%), Celestica Inc (2.81%), Canadian Utilities Ltd (0.85%), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (1.64%), Empire Company Limited (1.74%), and The North West Company Inc (1.39%) were the notable losers.