Canadian Stocks Advance Sharply As U.S., Iran Announce To Sign A Peace Deal

(RTTNews) - Extending the gains made from two consecutive sessions last Friday, on Monday, Canadian stocks climbed sharply following Sunday's announcement by U.S. President Donald Trump that a framework agreement has been reached between the U.S. and Iran which was confirmed by Iran as well.

After opening higher than last Friday's close, today the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index traded firmly positive before settling at 35,275.64, up by 337.79 points (or 0.97%).

Notably, the index hit a new intra-day record high of 35,398.32 today.

Five of the 11 sectors posted gains today, with the materials sector leading the pack.

Today marks the day number 108 of the U.S.-Iran war which began on February 28.

Much to the relief of oil and energy traders as well as global markets, yesterday through Truth Social, Trump announced that a framework agreement with Iran to explore ways to end the long-drawn war has been completed. Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi too confirmed that a deal has been reached.

Trump announced the immediate toll-free opening of the Strait of Hormuz and also lifted the naval blockade that he had imposed earlier in April on all ships entering or exiting Iranian ports.

Pakistan, which served as an intermediary between the U.S. and Iran, announced that the deal-signing ceremony will take place in Switzerland on Friday.

Though the details of the Memorandum of Understanding have not been revealed yet by both nations, reports indicate that the immediate relief appears to be the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

According to this initial deal, a ceasefire for 60 days has been agreed upon. All other contentious issues and points of disagreement that started the conflict will be discussed in the upcoming rounds of negotiations during this time period.

In an interview with CNBC, U.S. Vice President JD Vance stated that he expected the strait to remain toll-free in the long-term.

Today, Trump messaged through Truth Social that ships loaded with oil have started moving safely.

After several weeks of waxing and waning expectations, stock markets across the world received this development with fresh enthusiasm.

With supply-disruption concerns easing, crude oil prices nosedived by more than 5.00%.

In Canada, gold-linked metal stocks rose, and as a result, materials sector catapulted to more than 4.00% pushing the index upwards while oil-linked energy sector tumbled more than 3.00%.

Aside from the ongoing developments in the Middle East peace process, Canadian investors are also focused on the upcoming renewal of the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement on free trade.

So far, the burden on Canadian exporters due to last year's Trump-imposed tariffs has been largely reduced through CUSMA. However, recently, Trump stated that he is not keen on renewing the tripartite pact.

On the economic data front, housing starts in Canada fell 6.10% from the previous month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 261,400 in May, well above market forecasts of 255,100, according to Canada Mortgage And Housing Corporation.

Major sectors that gained in today's trading were Materials (5.17%), IT (1.21%), Consumer Discretionary (0.75%), Utilities (0.53%), and Financials (0.40%).

Among the individual stocks, Skeena Resources Limited (15.56%), G Mining Ventures Corp (13.36%), Montage Gold Corp (10.49%), Aya Gold and Silver Inc (10.49%), and Eldorado Gold Corporation (10.05%) were the prominent gainers.

Major sectors that lost in today's trading were Consumer Staples (0.38%), Healthcare (0.53%), Communication Services (0.65%), Real Estate (0.81%), and Energy (2.73%).

Among the individual stocks, Baytex Energy Corp (4.93%), Parex Resources Inc (4.70%), International Petroleum Corporation (4.36%), Vermilion Energy Inc (4.24%), and Colliers International Group Inc (2.33%) were the notable losers.