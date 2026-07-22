Canadian Stocks Advance With Gains In Energy, Materials Sectors Amid U.S. Tariff Concerns

(RTTNews) - Extending yesterday's surge, Canadian stocks inched higher on Wednesday following a surge in the gold-linked materials sector and a jump in the oil-linked energy sector while investors watched Middle East developments amid concerns of fresh U.S. tariffs.

After opening higher than yesterday's close, today the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index traded firmly positive before settling at 35,485.11, up by 116.03 points (or 0.33%).

Notably, the index reached a new record intraday high of 35,730.84 early in the trading before giving back ground.

Four of the 11 sectors posted gains today, with the materials sector leading the pack.

In the ongoing Middle East crisis, Iran is yet to respond to reports of being offered a 10-day ceasefire plan to revive the June 17 Memorandum of Understanding through intermediaries.

Iran's Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni arrived in Pakistan on Monday where he met Pakistan's Army Chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir and held closed-door negotiations. Later on Tuesday, Momeni consulted Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

With Qatar's support, Pakistan is exploring ways to end the U.S.-Iran conflict and help resume the stalled negotiations.

Despite these efforts, the escalation has not ceased and shipping traffic across the Strait of Hormuz has vastly diminished. Consequently, oil prices soared and the oil-linked energy sector surged.

U.S. forces conducted strikes on Iran for the 11th consecutive night.

U.S. President Donald Trump warned that U.S. forces would strike one power plant or a bridge at locations even closer to Iranian capital Tehran for every single Iranian attack on any ship across the Strait of Hormuz.

In addition, Trump threatened that the U.S. military would next target Pickaxe Mountain, a fortified underground facility where Iran supposedly piles up its nuclear enrichments.

Sounding softer, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the U.S. is willing to end the hostilities with Iran through negotiations and reiterated that the U.S. is committed to diplomacy.

Rubio claimed that despite the outreach by the U.S. for negotiations, Iran is not serious about talks. He stated that the U.S. will do what it needs to for protecting the interests of the U.S. as well as its allies.

The ongoing escalation has renewed the demand for gold as a safe-haven, overriding the pressure from expectations of a high interest rate in the U.S.

Recent reports indicating active buying of gold by global central banks continued to offer support to the yellow metal. As a result, the materials sector skyrocketed today.

On Monday, Trump signed three proclamations under Section 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930, imposing 50% tariffs on most Canadian imports into the U.S., which is set to take effect from August 19.

Trump framed these actions as a response to Canada's discriminatory treatment of U.S. commerce, especially the U.S. alcohol, dairy products, and automobiles.

Goods exported to the U.S. through the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement for free trade now suffer the new taxes.

On July 1, the U.S. administration refused to renew the CUSMA pact in its current form. Instead, it opted to extend the deal with mandatory yearly reviews until 2036.

In light of the tariff threat, the Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure announced that the Gordie Howe International Bridge opening ceremony will not include the ribbon-cutting with the U.S. officials and Canada will hold its own ceremony on July 27. The bridge connects Detroit in the U.S. to Windsor in Canada.

Major sectors that gained in today's trading were Materials (2.43%), Energy (1.33%), Utilities (1.12%), and Financials (0.03%).

Among the individual stocks, Montage Gold Corp (10.40%), Novagold Res Inc (10.08%), Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd (9.41%), Aya Gold and Silver Inc (8.48%), Vermilion Energy Inc (7.85%), and Kelt Exploration Ltd (4.33%) were the prominent gainers.

Major sectors that lost in today's trading were IT (2.53%), Communication Services (1.36%), Healthcare (1.23%), Consumer Discretionary (1.19%), and Consumer Staples (0.35%).

Among the individual stocks, Kinaxis Inc (5.36%), Lightspeed Commerce Inc (4.92%), Computer Modelling Group Ltd (4.68%), Rogers Communications Inc (4.63%), Extendicare Inc (2.20%), and Curaleaf Holdings Inc (2.14%) were the notable losers.