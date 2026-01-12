Canadian Stocks Climb Amid Gains In Mining Stocks, Dip In U.S. Dollar

(RTTNews) - Riding on gains from the previous two sessions, on Monday, Canadian stocks moved higher amid an surge in gold prices that lifted the materials sector along with a slide in the U.S. dollar, both supporting the market positively.

After opening higher than the previous week's close, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index traded firmly positive throughout the session before settling at 32,874.70 up by 261.77 points (or 0.80%). Notably, this is a new record closing high for the index.

Nine of the 11 sectors posted gains today, with the healthcare sector leading the pack.

In the U.S., the Federal Reserve revealed that the U.S. Department of Justice had opened an investigation into Fed Chair Jerome Powell over alleged misdeeds in the $2.5 billion renovation of the Fed headquarters.

In response, Powell stated that the actions are a consequence of the Fed not aligning with the interests of the president.

For months, U.S. President Donald Trump has been slamming Powell's analysis of the economy and interest rate management.

With Powell's term ending in mid-2026, these developments are seen as attempts to force him to retire sooner.

As a result, the U.S. dollar index slid by 0.4% to 98.89.

On January 3, U.S. forces captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and flew him to the U.S. to put on trial on narco-terrorism charges in U.S. courts.

After triumphantly displacing Maduro, Trump declared "this is our hemisphere".

Following this, Trump also reinvigorated talks to seize Greenland.

These moves have raised concerns in Canada about Trump's ambitions to make Canada the 51st U.S. state.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is working hard to forge new ties with major nations as the decades-long relationship with the U.S. is eroding.

Last October, Carney and Chinese President Xi Jinping met on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in South Korea.

Starting Wednesday, Carney is on an official four-day visit to China to meet Xi to better Canada-China relations in trade, energy, agriculture, and international security.

Reportedly, Carney is visiting Qatar on January 18 and then Switzerland from January 19 through 21 to participate in the World Economic Forum's yearly meeting in Davos.

There were no remarkable data releases on the economic front today.

The Bank of Canada lowered interest rates to 2.25% in October. At the time of announcement, the central bank Governor Tiff Macklem stated that rates were "right at the appropriate level."

Last week's data from Statistics Canada showed that the economy added 8,200 jobs in December while the unemployment rate rose to 6.8% from 6.5%, indicating more people are looking for work.

December's employment data release has reduced the rate cut bets.

In the U.S., the legality of Trump's tariff imposition authority is being contested in the U.S. Supreme Court.

The court was set to pronounce a ruling last Friday but later postponed the decision without specifying a fixed date.

Major sectors that gained in today's trading were Healthcare (2.64%), Materials (2.42%), IT (1.67%), and Consumer Staples (1.00%).

Among the individual stocks, Curaleaf Holdings Inc (8.00%), Aya Gold and Silver Inc (12.02%), Lithium Americas Corp (6.68%), First Majestic Silver Corp (6.58%), Ero Copper Corp (5.78%), and Bitfarms Ltd (7.95%) were the prominent gainers.

Industrials, Communication Services, Real Estate, Energy, and Consumer Discretionary were the other sectors that gained anywhere from 0.29% to 0.76%

Major sectors that lost in today's trading were Financials (0.05%) and Utilities (0.11%).

Among the individual stocks, Goeasy Ltd (0.99%), Onex Corp (0.99%), TMX Group Ltd (0.91%), Emera Incorporated (2.40%), and Transalta Corp (1.86%) were the notable losers.