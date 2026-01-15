Canadian Stocks Climb As Focus Shifts To PM's China Visit

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks rose to scale new peaks on Thursday as the attention of investors gets focused on Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's four-day visit to China. A reduced geopolitical risk premium on crude oil weighed down on energy stocks that limited the gains.

After opening above yesterday's close, today the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index remained volatile throughout the session before settling at 33,028.92 up by 112.45 points (or 0.34%). Notably, this is a new record closing high for the index.

Five of the 11 sectors posted gains today with, the industrials sector leading the pack.

Carney is in China on a four-day visit with an aim to mend the strained ties between the two nations and boost bilateral cooperation in trade, agriculture, and international security.

Since his arrival, Carney met with several senior executives from various Chinese business groups.

While Carney is set to meet President Xi Jinping on Friday, he hailed the leadership of Xi and praised the speed at which the relations between both the nations has been progressing in recent months.

Months earlier, both countries were engaged in a tariff war that ultimately shook up the Canadian agriculture business.

Carney is scouting marketplaces outside the U.S. for Canadian exports after the actions of U.S. President Donald Trump damaged the decades-long Canada-U.S. relations.

First, Trump levied a 35% tariff on Canadian exports to the U.S., then explicitly stated the possibility of making Canada the 51st state in the U.S., and later halted all trade talks with Canada, and finally hinted that the U.S. may withdraw from the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement.

CUSMA is a tripartite free-trade pact which exporters in Canada use until now to circumvent the 35% tariffs. More than 70% of Canadian exports are destined for the U.S.

Despite Carney's intention to have a seamless trade and political association, Trump did not back down from his rigid stance.

Over the past few weeks, the Trump administration was preparing to strike Iran after the nation clamped down heavily on protestors engaged in a civil uprising that started in December 2025.

Reports highlighted that the regime arrested several demonstrators and hanged many of them. The turmoil stoked production-halt and supply-disruption fears, pushing up oil prices.

Yesterday, Trump stated that he had been informed that the "killing had stopped" and hence wanted to wait and watch.

With the risk premium off the radar, oil prices started to slide and energy stocks turned lower.

The Russia-Ukraine war continues with both sides targeting each other's power and energy installations and infrastructures.

Trump accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of blocking the Russia-Ukraine peace proposal. Ukraine is supported by European nations who do not want Ukraine to concede any territory to Russia.

In the U.S., recent data releases have trimmed expectations of another rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve at its upcoming meeting this month-end.

Major sectors that gained in today's trading were Industrials (1.42%), Real Estate (0.75%), Financials (0.55%), Utilities (0.32%), and Materials (0.28%).

Among the individual stocks, Bombardier Inc (7.17%), Finning Intl (5.43%), Mda Ltd (4.55%), Colliers International Group Inc (2.88%), Boralex Inc (3.37%), and Endeavor Silver Corp (3.21%) were the prominent gainers.

Major sectors that lost in today's trading were Consumer Discretionary (0.14%), Communication Services (0.15%), Consumer Staples (0.29%), Healthcare (0.55%), IT (0.73%), and Energy (0.93%).

Among the individual stocks, Terravest Capital Inc (5.40%), Vermillion Energy Inc (3.03%), International Petroleum Corp (2.78%), Dye & Durham Ltd (10.13%), and Bausch Health Companies Inc (2.32%) were the notable losers.