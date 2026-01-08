Canadian Stocks Climb As Investors Await Jobs Data From Canada, U.S.

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks gained ground on Thursday, triggered by gains among energy stocks due to a jump in crude oil prices while markets await the Friday releases of jobs data from Canada and the U.S.

After opening below yesterday's close, today the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index retained the momentum gained earlier in the session and traded positive before settling at 32,378.64, up by 243.15 points (or 0.76%).

Nine of the 11 sectors posted gains today, the with energy sector leading the pack.

Data released by Statistics Canada today revealed that Canada recorded a trade deficit of C$583 million in October 2025 compared to C$243 million surplus in September. The report said imports increased 3.4%, while exports were up 2.1%

Exports to the U.S. fell 3.4%, while imports surged 5.3%. Canada's surplus with the U.S. shrunk from C$8.4 billion in September to C$4.8 billion in October.

Investors are awaiting tomorrow's December employment data releases, both in the U.S. and Canada, which could help deduce the monetary policy paths of the central banks in both countries.

Last Saturday, U.S. forces raided Venezuela and captured President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, airlifted and escorted them to the U.S., where they are facing trials on serious criminal charges.

Following Maduro's displacement, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. will be "running" Venezuela with "complete access" to its oil reserves.

On Tuesday, Trump announced that Venezuela would transfer 30 million to 50 million barrels of "extra-heavy crude" to the U.S. Reports indicate that Venezuela is set to supply even beyond the initial 50 million barrels.

Trump wants the U.S. oil majors to rebuild Venezuela's depleting oil infrastructure in the interests of the U.S.

Yesterday, Trump stated that the U.S. would retain control over Venezuelan oil for possibly longer than a year.

Streamlined oil production in Venezuela could immensely hit the Canadian economy, as U.S. is the largest purchaser of Canadian oil exports.

Prime Minister Mark Carney has brushed aside the Venezuelan threat and reaffirmed that Canadian oil is "low carbon" and more "competitive" than "Venezuelan oil."

China is the biggest buyer of Venezuelan oil and stands to lose after the U.S. takeover of Venezuela changed the oil industry landscape in South America.

As Carney is visiting China this month to strengthen bilateral trade ties, experts feel that his visit could shift China's attention from Venezuela to Canada for its oil needs.

Canadian businesses are pressured by the 35% tariffs imposed by Trump.

After Trump halted trade talks with Canada and hinted at a "complete withdrawal" from the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (or CUSMA, a free trade deal) which is up for renewal in a few months, Carney is actively exploring avenues to diversify Canadian marketplaces globally and reduce reliance on the U.S.

Major sectors that gained in today's trading were Energy (1.89%), Industrials (1.34%), Real Estate (0.99%), and Consumer Discretionary (0.98%).

Among the individual stocks, Baytex Energy Corp (6.98%), Vermillion Energy Inc (3.97%), Cenovus Energy Inc (3.42%), Cargojet Inc (7.49%), 5N Plus Inc (7.14%), Mda Ltd (6.56%), and Pet Valu Holdings Ltd (2.67%) were the prominent gainers.

Major sectors that lost in today's trading were Financials (0.43%), Communication Services (0.41%), Utilities (0.03%), and IT (0.05%).

Among the individual stocks, DeFinity Financial Corporation (2.00%), Power Corp of Canada (1.92%), Quebecor Inc (2.00%), and Dye & Durham Ltd (10.13%) were the notable losers.