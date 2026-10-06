Canadian Stocks Climb Further Off Recent Lows

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks moved mostly higher during trading on Tuesday, extending the modest rebound seen over the course of the previous session.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index climbed 130.96 points or 0.4 percent to 35,649.51, climbing further off its lowest levels in over two months.

The strength on Bay Street may partly have reflected a pullback by U.S. treasury yields, which gave back ground after surging to multi-decade highs.

Interest rate-sensitive utilities stocks subsequently turned in a strong performance on the day, driving the S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index up by 1.3 percent.

Telecom stocks also saw notable strength on the day, although most of the major sectors showed only modest moves despite the advance by the broader markets.

On the economic front, a report from Statistics Canada said the Canadian trade surplus widened to C$4.2 billion in August from C$787 million in July.

The increase in the trade surplus came as Canada's merchandise exports surged by 2.5 percent, while imports tumbled by 2.0 percent.